Candidate feels victim of CDU intrigue: Merz sees “clear indications” that Laschet wants to postpone party congress – politics

CDU chairman Friedrich Merz does not want to accept the postponement of the CDU party congress from early December to a later date. In several interviews, the former Union party leader criticized the federal administration’s decision on Monday evening.

At the same time, he accused parts of the “party house” of wanting to prevent him as a CDU leader. The cancellation of the electoral party conference on December 4 was “the last part of the“ prevent Merz ”campaign in the CDU”. “And that spans the full breadth of the Berlin establishment,” said Merz of the “world”. Several CDU top politicians contradicted the 64-year-old.

The federal executive decided on Monday in Berlin that the planned attendance party conference on December 4 in Stuttgart with 1,001 delegates could no longer be held due to the rapidly increasing number of infections. Even if a face-to-face party conference isn’t possible at the start of the new year, a digital party conference should be held.

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, who is also requesting the CDU presidency, argued for a postponement. The third candidate for the CDU lead position is foreign expert Norbert Röttgen.

Merz is sticking to his demand for a party conference in December. It is not about his person, he has had good polls for two years, that will continue for weeks and months, Merz said Monday evening in the ZDF “heute journal” and in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. It is about the party’s ability to work and act.

Merz argued that the mandates of many delegates from the Party Congress expired on December 7. That is a huge problem. Many meetings would then have to be held to elect new delegates. The mandate of the current board is also expiring. But the government needs a parliament and that, in turn, needs working groups, Merz said of ZDF.

The three CDU candidates: Norbert Röttgen (left), Friedrich Merz (center) and Armin Laschet Photo: Michael Kappeler / AFP

The former union leader also referred to the dwindling time until the federal elections. At the beginning of the year there were still about eight months. For the CDU, a federal election without Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will not stand again, would be a “deep turning point”. “We are running out of time,” Merz warned on ARD. Monday’s decision can still be corrected. There is still until November 4 to convene the party congress.

The CDU politician renewed his position that parts of the party leadership wanted to prevent him from becoming chairman. “I stick to my assumption that the postponement of the party congress has little to do with Corona and a lot to do with other considerations,” he said on ZDF.

In addition, it suits him that the federal executive of the CDU has rejected his proposal to hold a digital party conference on December 4 with a subsequent vote by letter. That was not legally possible, the board stated. However, his proposal was considered admissible by lawyers at the current meeting.

Merz: “It has nothing to do with Corona anyway”

“Why my proposal for a digital party conference was rejected by the party leadership is still not clear to me – at least it has nothing to do with Corona,” said Merz. The last argument against a digital party congress and the subsequent postal vote was then Christmas.

“The party leadership has argued that if we hold the digital party congress on December 4 and then vote by letter, we would come up with vote counting in the run-up to Christmas. This cannot be expected from the population, ”said Merz

Only one conclusion remains for him. “I have very clear, unambiguous indications that Armin Laschet has issued the motto: he needs more time to improve his performance,” Merz told the “Welt”.

It is also no coincidence that rumors about a new fourth candidate are circulating time and again. “All three candidates should be torn and tired, and then potentially present a surprise candidate at the last minute. It is systematically prepared in this way, ”Merz told“ Welt ”.

Merz emphasized in the interviews that he agreed with a large part of the party. He maintains his application for party chairmanship. He will persevere and “not let this process wear him down,” he said on ZDF.

Union leader Ralph Brinkhaus, on the other hand, defended the postponement of the CDU party congress. “When weighing the pros and cons, health simply comes first,” said the CDU politician of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

Brinkhaus does not consider the model of the decentralized meeting of representatives applied in the CDU of Lower Saxony to be meaningful for the federal level. “There is a risk that if something goes wrong in one of these smaller places, the entire party congress will be destroyed.”

Brinkhaus also showed understanding for Merz. It’s like preparing for an exam. And then the exam date will be postponed. Then of course you are angry, “he said Tuesday in the ARD” Morgenmagazin “. Brinkhaus said on Monday that Friedrich Merz had an open language.” So we take it easy, “said Brinkhaus.

The shift is not ideal for any candidate. Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen also tuned their campaign so that there would be elections in December, Brinkhaus said. “There is no vote now, which is of course not pleasant”, he said. In making its decision, the federal administration was guided by the thought “health comes first”.

Critical voices also from the CDU party base

CDU presidency member Mike Mohring suggested that the party conference take place in the spring as an open-air event. He called the shift sensible. “We have to agree on a specific schedule by January at the latest. If necessary, you can also consider an outdoor solution for spring when the days are getting warmer again, ”Mohring told the editorial network in Germany. For example, football stadiums could be used for this.

Bundestag CDU member Philipp Amthor reported to business magazine “Business Insider”: “Today I received numerous critical votes from the party base over the postponement of the party congress.” Many members expected a quick decision on the leadership issue.

This can be simplified with a member survey. The Junge Union in particular campaigned for this, but the CDU party congress in Leipzig turned it down in November 2019. At the time, no one could have expected the corona pandemic to develop, Amthor said.

Deputy CDU leader Thomas Strobl called for an election party conference, in attendance or digitally, before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg on March 14: “I was and still believe that we need quick decisions,” said the minister of Interior of Baden-Württemberg. News portal “The Pioneer”.

On Monday, Strobl had expressed understanding for the postponement of the party congress. “Health comes first,” he said. About ZDF he emphasized in view of criticism of the board decision: “An objection from the side, after hours of deliberation, has been decided unanimously, I have little to do for it.” (Dpa, Tsp)