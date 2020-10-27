MIT tests autonomous boat in Amsterdam canals

In collaboration with the Senseable City Lab, MIT’s Computing and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) has been working on a fleet of autonomous boats that can carry up to two passengers for almost five years. Roboat II is currently being tested in Europe in the canals of Amsterdam.

MIT lifts the veil on Roboat II

We hear about self-driving cars and flying taxis on a regular basis. The emergence of autonomous vehicles is no longer a myth, we are very close to it. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology also decided to look into other forms of autonomous transportation. For 5 years, CSAIL researchers have worked with specialists from Senseable City Lab to develop an autonomous boat called the Roboat II. It is the first of its kind that can carry passengers on the water.

As you can see, this is a very small boat. It is designed for a maximum of two passengers. The Roboat II is equipped with four propellers that allow it to move in any direction. It also contains a LiDAR sensor, GPS and sensors for navigation. Like its predecessor, this autonomous boat has a modular structure, which means that by assembling it with other small boats it can form a huge boat and thus carry several dozen passengers.

Robots that can understand their environment

Ultimately, MIT researchers want to offer a standard boat that can carry four to six passengers. This version of Roboat is already under construction in a laboratory in Amsterdam. MIT has not yet given an official release date for this large version of Roboat II. According to this first video, it seems quite convenient for the autonomous boat to independently navigate the city’s canals.

The final test was to sail for 3 hours to collect data and bring it back to where it left off. The margin of error was tiny at less than 18 centimeters. Now the researchers want to face a new challenge: ensuring that the Roboat II can navigate at sea and is therefore exposed to several natural elements such as waves or currents.

Artificial intelligence researchers are also working to enable them to identify and understand the objects they encounter so that they can better manage the environment they are in. The current tests are especially important as any information this version of Roboat II stores will automatically be applied to the future version of the MIT autonomous boat.