Attack in Peshawar: Bomb kills many children in Koran school in Pakistan – politics

At least seven children were killed in a bomb blast at a Koran school in northwestern Pakistan. About 70 others were injured in the incident in the city of Peshawar, Kamran Bangash, information minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, said Tuesday. A stranger is suspected of having placed an explosive device in the Koran school, a police officer said.

Prime Minister Imran Khn condemned the act as a “cowardly, barbaric attack” and promised to bring those responsible to justice.

A state of emergency has been declared in the city’s hospitals and police and security forces have been warned. Many of the injured boys between the ages of 8 and 15 are in critical condition, a hospital doctor said. About 100 children and youth are said to have been in the seminary building at the time of the explosion. TV images showed a debris field in the Koran school. At first, no one confessed to the attack.

Northwest Pakistan has been silent for a long time following a military offensive against Islamic terror groups in 2014. However, there have been repeated attacks by Islamist extremists in the Afghanistan border area. The attack is reminiscent of the attack by the Pakistani Taliban, who killed more than 150 people, mostly children and young people, in a school in Peshawar in 2014. (dpa)