App Store: The price of apps will rise significantly in 6 countries

The price of apps or in-apps will increase significantly in the app stores in several countries. This is mainly due to exchange rate fluctuations or the application of certain local taxes. Therefore, tariffs are expected to rise in Brazil, Colombia, Russia, South Africa, India and Indonesia. Apple states that this increase should reach (approximately) 2% in India and up to 10% for apps from the Indonesian App Store developed by studios outside the country (a kind of tax on products or foreign services for short). Apple also warns that tariff adjustments are expected in Iceland and Albania. Let’s be short: there is NO increase planned for France which is almost good news in these troubled times …

The price of apps will go up in app stores in 6 countries, but Apple doesn’t play a big role …