How was the French neobank designed for the independents?

In this new episode of Culture Numérique, Siècle Digital’s podcast, we meet Nicolas Reboud, founder and CEO of Shine. This young French neo bank has been making headlines for several years. After several fundraising campaigns, the French startup was finally bought by Société Générale a few months ago. An acquisition that should allow Shine to continue its development with increased resources. This beautiful story continues, especially next to Mastercard. With its support system, Mastercard enables Shine to benefit from privileged support.

Shine, Companion of the Independents

Shine made the following observation: Professionals need assistance in setting up their activities, especially with administrative procedures and setting up their bank accounts. You have to make your life easier.

“We found that entrepreneurs weren’t always very satisfied with their commercial bank accounts. They found it expensive, impractical, the interfaces less beautiful and less intuitive. We said to ourselves: let’s do the banking part and set up this professional account online, ”emphasizes Nicolas Reboud.

In addition to banking services, Shine focuses on helping professionals. In a way, this is the added value of this neobank. Thanks to Shine, self-employed people can, for example, start their own business, establish their micro-entrepreneur status and manage a whole range of administrative procedures, including invoicing.

An essential collaboration with Mastercard

Today the company is supported by the Mastercard support system. Above all, Nicolas would like to point out: “Shine bank cards are manufactured by Mastercard and thanks to this technology our cards can be accepted in a very large number of points of sale around the world.”

Shine and Mastercard worked hand in hand, especially when it came to launching their premium offering. Mastercard offers a very special insurance policy, specifically a hospital guarantee, a guarantee for goods purchased with a Shine bank card. Other joint projects have been carried out, such as the creation of a grant of 60,000 euros for people who want to start a project with social and environmental impact.

For Nicolas Reboud: “The fintech world allows us to use existing technologies and infrastructures, but it is obvious that the support of a company like Mastercard enables us to start services the way we do today.”