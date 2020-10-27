Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! has a release date on iOS (trailer)

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! finally has a release date for iOS and Android. The mobile version of the famous platform game has been under development at King Studio for several months and it will be necessary to wait a few more months. The game was actually listed on the App Store’s developer page with a release date of March 25th, 2021! This Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is more a runner than a platformer in its mobile version! However, it should display nice cartoon graphics and be easy to use (left / right swipe). Note that you can benefit from blue hyena skin with the pre-release version on iOS. Quite a poem … Last but not least, the game will be free to play and will contain a certain number of packages that need to be bought “in apps” such as: B. the barrel, the box, the pile, the vault, etc.

