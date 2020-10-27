A tool for sending videos to 25 platforms at once

Video is important in a marketing strategy! Whether about life or videos published on different platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo etc. Probably one of the most important KPIs for video is the views of a video! Distributing a video across multiple platforms takes time and sometimes a certain financial investment.

Videolinq is a video streaming tool that allows you to broadcast videos simultaneously on more than 25 different platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Ywitch, YouTube and many others. Videolinq also offers video monetization options and the ability to schedule video streams. A handy tool for marketing agencies or influencers who want to reach a larger audience with simultaneous live feeds.

In the same category

The democratization of the affiliated speakers continues

Broadcast lives at any time of the day

First you need to create a channel (or more) for it, have a destination (Facebook, YouTube …) and choose the source of the video.

The source can be a webcam, an RTMP encoder, a link. Once the configuration has been saved and different operations need to be performed depending on the source. From there it is possible to stream the video in question on any platform. It is then possible to create multiple players to integrate the video in different places.

To create a player, you need to name it, indicate whether it is live or recorded video, and copy the video link. The player can be personalized and the stream monetized using the free Videolinq module. You then need to generate the player code and add it to a site, blog, landing page, and so on. The player and its parameters can be changed at any time.

Automatic captioning of life to make it more accessible

Videolinq makes it easy to schedule videos. These can be scheduled at specific times, e.g. B. for the broadcast of a live Saturday on October 31st at 2:00 p.m. It is thus possible to record lives that have been recorded or to plan the transmission of a “real” live. The tool also supports live subtitles in real time.

Once broadcast live, Videolinq provides statistics to analyze performance and monitor engagement across all platforms.

Videolinq is a paid tool that is available for sale on Appsumo. It will highlight 3 offers with lifetime access to the tool.

With the single offer, which is displayed for $ 59 instead of $ 1200, for example, you can publish videos on all accessible platforms, benefit from 10 live channels or even enjoy a CDN of 100 GB. Two other offers at $ 118 and $ 177, respectively, are also proposed.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.