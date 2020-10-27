Technology giants stand up for the EU

As the European Union (EU) prepares to take new measures to regulate the tech giants, the latter are demanding better protection in order to moderate content on their platforms more effectively, reports Bloomberg.

Platforms fear abuse

The EDiMA organization, which represents Facebook, Google and ByteDance, in particular the parent company of TikTok, has just made a call to the EU regulators. She asks them to better protect technology companies from content moderation. At present, European legislation guarantees the immunity of the content published there to platforms, unless they have real knowledge of it, for example when a user reports a publication. After being informed, the platforms are obliged to act or risk a sanction.

This is where the position of the web giants gets complicated. They believe that by detecting hateful content using algorithms or other technology-based systems, the EU will hold them responsible for their presence on the platform and for risk sanctions. They also fear that it will affect the freedom of expression of internet users: “We want users to have an effective means of obtaining an explanation of the reasons for the removal of their content and that they can easily object to this removal.” »Explains EDiMA.

The #DigitalServicesAct talked a lot about the principle of the "good Samaritan". However, we call for the introduction of a new legal protection based on European law and European values.

– EDiMA (@EDiMA_EU) October 26, 2020

“All of our members take their responsibility very seriously and want to do more against illegal content and online activities,” said Siada El Ramly, CEO of the organization. “European legal protection for service providers would give them the flexibility to use their resources and technology creatively to achieve this,” she added.

A new law in no time

This lobbying attempt is no coincidence: the EU is about to tighten its tone in view of the GAFA monopoly with the new law on digital services. This text makes for better regulation of the tech giants and should support the platforms’ responsibility for the content they host. ADiMA therefore tries to minimize the penalties for companies that do not obey the law.

GAFA is not only being targeted by the authorities in Europe. Indeed, US lawmakers are considering reinterpreting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Facebook and Twitter CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey are also being asked to appear before the Senate for censorship.