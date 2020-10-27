Global food shortage and corona crisis: “Making affected regions more resilient” – politics

Mr. Ziller, the United Nations is talking about two billion people who have no access to clean drinking water – a quarter of the world’s population. Is the food situation in the corona crisis just as dramatic?

We currently count with 700 to 800 million starving people worldwide. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic alone, some 150 million people were added. The situation is thus very serious and there is no sign of a positive trend. In addition, the number of people suffering from hunger has risen again since 2014. 79 percent of the world’s poorest people live in rural areas, live off agriculture, and still have to buy food to survive. Hunger is most severe there too.

At the same time, your goal is to end hunger and malnutrition by 2030. Can even more people starve than now?

We are currently not on the right track. We are falling behind. If the global community does not adapt its measures, the hunger incidence increased by the pandemic will solidify. In fact, the number of hungry people may continue to increase. The structural reasons for this must now be discussed publicly. Because we cannot walk from one emergency to another. When the next crisis hits, be it a global pandemic or an extreme weather event, the affected regions must be more resilient to prevent the worst.

The pandemic will be limited in time. What other causes does the development have?

Conflicts and population growth play a major role. For example, many African countries experienced strong economic growth before the pandemic started. But actual growth per capita was lower. The successes achieved in the fight against hunger are overcompensated. Today we count about 250 million starving people in Africa – that’s nearly 20 percent of the continent’s population.

The absolute number of hungry people in Asia is higher. Will Africa become the hotspot of the future?

In Asia, on the other hand, the emerging countries in particular were successful in the fight against hunger. They have grown enormously economically while their population is growing less quickly. So only eight percent of the population suffers from hunger, which is still a lot considering the population. If you dare to make a prediction, Africa will suffer more from hunger in the future. Population growth is just one of the reasons for this.

Dominik Ziller, Vice President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Food and … Photo: IFAD

Climate change is different. What is its role in current developments – and have the consequences for food security been neglected for too long?

The effect is enormous and can mainly be seen in Africa, for example in the Sahel zone or in southern Africa. We are seeing an increase in natural disasters and extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall. The phenomena are destroying crops and agricultural infrastructure. Drought is also increasing rapidly in many regions. The drought makes it difficult to use agricultural land effectively. The problem: the countries where hunger is already widespread are vulnerable. In it, governments are often unable to take action against the effects of climate change without outside help.

What can be done about the effects of climate change?

In every project, we must ensure that agricultural production is climate-proof, for example with heat-resistant plants or plants that require little water. Efficient forms of irrigation such as drip irrigation also play a role, or smaller dams and irrigation pipes that make water available all year round. 25 percent of our funds go to measures specifically targeting the consequences of climate change.

It is important to provide more climate resistant seeds. If we were to stick to the varieties used, the yields of wheat, rice and corn and soy would drop significantly, albeit at the percentage of one digit. In regions heavily affected by climate change, yields can even be halved.

Increasing yields is one thing. Supply chains also collapsed during the pandemic.

This is another reason why the creation of regional structures makes sense. In a few decades, ten billion people will live on Earth. However, Africa could easily feed six billion people if management methods were adapted and the agriculturally useful land used – still close to nature and sustainable.

Farmers at work in the fields in Nsanje, Malawi Photo: DPA

Then why is the discrepancy so great?

The business model of many countries is the export of raw materials, the profits of which are used to finance development and food imports. But once oil and gas prices fall, such as in the aftermath of the pandemic, economic strength and the ability to import suffer – especially when supply chains collapse. We are now seeing a change in thinking in many countries. Know-how and technical advice are requested. That is a ray of hope.

Are the funds sufficient to reverse the trend in the fight against hunger?

The “Ceres2030” study published a few days ago estimates demand at $ 14 billion a year. Because the challenges facing the global community are great when they simultaneously tackle vulnerability, conflict, hunger and climate change. Agricultural development can alleviate many difficulties and create economic stability. We have about 1.2 billion euros available for this every year.

IFAD is in the middle of negotiations for the three-year period from 2021, the donors are predominantly states, plus some state-owned banks. Because we also pay out subsidies in addition to long-term loans, these additions are necessary. We expect that if we are successfully replenished, we can double our impact and thus increase the annual income of millions of rural smallholders.

Dominik Ziller has been Vice President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a specialized agency of the United Nations, since August 2020.