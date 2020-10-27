Apple Silicon, Apple GPU: the first affected devices (iPad Pro, iMac, MacBook)

The first MacBook under Apple Silicon should appear before the end of the year. Ultimately, all Mac lines will have Apple Silicon and Apple GPUs within two years. The China Times website believes it knows which products will run next on Apple Silicon. A small table reminds of the different versions of the A14 (code name Sicilian): The Apple Silicon A14X “Tonga” will power a future MacBook (the leak is not new), but also the iPad Pro, which is not the case not a big novelty. Another variant, the A14T (code name Mt. Jade), this time would be dedicated to an iMac (Pro?).

This iMac would also benefit from the first Apple GPU for Macs, a GPU that would be internally codenamed Lifuka. The Chinese website doesn’t say anything about the performance of these different variants, however, given the superb performance of the A14, there is probably nothing to worry about … Last but not least, the Chinese era believes this the A15 is already in production and benefiting still with an engraving unit of 5 nm (but “upgraded” from TSMC to N5P).