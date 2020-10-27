Mayoral election in Kyiv: Klitschko wins the political ring – politics

Witali Klitschko can’t really celebrate his victory, the news reaches him in the corona quarantine. The 49-year-old announced that he was infected with the virus just before the mayoral elections in the Ukrainian capital. Now he has won this election and remains head of the city. It is not yet official whether it was enough for the former world boxing champion with an absolute majority in the first round, but his side is assuming. Should there be a run-off, his opponent has practically no chance. Klitschko’s lead cannot be captured because another party has already assured him of support.

The big loser of this vote was not on the ballots, after all, it was local elections. It’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. For over a year, Selenski tried to overthrow Klitschko and take control of the country’s main city. Now his candidate only ended up in sixth place.

This election showed that Selenski and his party “Servants of the People” lost popular support very quickly. In May last year, Zelensky received nearly three-quarters of all votes in his election as president. In the parliamentary elections shortly afterwards, the “servants of the people” narrowly missed an absolute majority. Just a year and a half later, the presidential party candidates did not make it to the second round in any of the major Ukrainian cities. And things don’t look much better in the other municipalities in the country either.

“Bad money, bad media influence”

The “servants of the people” seek the reasons for the poor performance beyond their own ranks. On the one hand, they think, the old structures and dependencies controlled by different oligarchs and clans had an even stronger effect in the regions than at the national level. “Unfortunately, dirty money and dirty media influences still affect the results,” Selenski wrote on Facebook. But unlike “some of our neighbors, we actually have one big advantage: free elections.” The low voter turnout, which was likely to be less than 40 percent mainly due to fear of infections, was more likely to damage the Selensky party, according to Ukrainian analysts. .

These local elections also reinforced political polarization. The pro-Russian opposition dominates in the southeast of the country. To strengthen their position, Russian President Vladimir Putin had lifted export sanctions against a number of companies in the region just before the vote. In the West, on the other hand, the pro-European party of Zelensky’s predecessor Petro Poroshenko is in the lead. Frank Herold