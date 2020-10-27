Machine learning, strategic to make media buying easier?

The total net advertising revenue of the advertising market including digital media increased by 2.6% in 2019 and now amounted to more than 15 billion euros. This is mainly thanks to digital media.

At the same time, the media landscape is enriched with new channels, formats and data every year, making the task of media buyers who spend too much time entering, changing and refining campaign data more difficult. .

With the advent of machine learning integrated into advertising exchanges, it is now possible to process a large amount of data and evaluate it in real time, which makes the work of teams easier.

When it comes to marketing and advertising, machine learning is still in its infancy and remains a mystery to many buyers. How does artificial intelligence improve the lives of media buyers? And can its use really help optimize strategies based on complex human behaviors?

Increase liquidity for more effective advertising

Media buyers save time and run more effective digital campaigns with liquidity and automation.

With the help of serial algorithms and predictive analytics, you can quickly find the optimal target group for each ad and address the right target group at the right time and at the best price. When combined with automated systems, the right creation can then be delivered at the right time, destination, and price, making buying media both faster and more efficient. Machine learning and automated systems also adapt in real time, so very complex data sets can be processed quickly and campaign efficiency can be continuously improved, resulting in better results.

Campaign Optimization

Another benefit of machine learning is that campaign management is optimized. Media buyers, in particular, who use machine learning tools claim these systems reduce the manual effort required to tackle tasks like campaign optimization, budget management, and setup. Landscape. Much of this simplification is due to the fact that machine learning and automated systems tend to perform better, given the leeway, as larger campaign goals and parameters create more options. In other words, reducing the number of ads and campaign limits allows for more automated optimizations.

Save time for better strategy and creativity

Thanks to the tools for machine learning, the simplified campaign management offers media buyers an enormous advantage: time. This valuable time allows them to devote themselves to strategy development, planning, testing new campaigns, or even analyzing the performance of existing campaigns and optimizing creatively. In fact, 38% of the most creative campaigns are the most effective. Ultimately, the measurement is more precise and the personalization more targeted. This is specifically what Facebook is doing by creating its own machine learning tools.

Machine learning offers the possibility to process data quickly and quickly and thus continuously improve campaign efficiency. To take advantage of the many benefits of the latter, buyers need to rethink how they work, including broader campaign settings and budgeting strategies, while reducing the number of ads and reconfiguring the way performance is communicated to customers. By simplifying campaign management, automated machine learning tools save buyers time. This gives the teams the opportunity to be more focused, strategic and creative. However, machine learning often requires new ways of working that companies need to adapt to in order to optimize campaigns.