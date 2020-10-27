Meuer look at German history: violence and the gender order – politics

It was only a single letter to the editor, but in 1848 she posted her request in a Viennese revolutionary newspaper “in the name of countless people”: “We demand equality of political rights. Why should women not be elected to the Reichstag?” She exclaimed. Over 170 years later, Hedwig Richter recalls in her book “Demokratie. A German Affair” for this demand, which many today take for granted. It was not then.

From the historian who teaches at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich comes the phrase: “Equality is an important, world-destroying and grand project that affects everyone.” Richter had repeatedly complained that in the previous historical view of democracy, women were almost completely hidden, although the development of political participation through elections over time is neither understandable nor explainable without regard to the role of women.

The doom prophecies about the future of democracy do not scare the author

Richter has been working to remedy this deficiency for years. Now she has condensed her results into a work aimed not only at friends of feminist-inspired historiography, but also at a wide audience.

Your book spans the 18th century to the present day. But Richter also has strong ideas about how to proceed with the topic of their research. She is an outspoken fan of liberal democracy and, despite all the doom prophecies, predicts a bright future for her.

A revolutionary who does not fit Hedwig Richter’s pattern of interpretation: Rosa Luxemburg; left her comrade Karl Liebknecht. Photo: picture-alliance / dpa

It is only natural that women come to light and play a prominent role in this book. For example, there is the French woman Olympe de Gouges, who already wrote the “Declaration of the Rights of Women and Citizens” in 1791. The French revolutionaries also overthrew the monarchy, but did not intend to shake up the order of the sexes. They only derived men’s rights from human rights; the presumed equality did not apply to women.

The author argues that the role of revolutions in the history of democracy is much overestimated. In their view, widespread mass participation in politics was due more to top-down reform than to violent overthrow.

Again, the issue of gender plays an important role: for the author, revolutions are the domain of violent young men – both in the welfare committee of the French Revolution and in the terrorism used to enforce Nazi rule. She argues for the proposition: for reforms towards liberal democracy, women – also in Germany – do crucial preparatory work, even though this much less dramatic event rarely appears in the history books. Research has repeatedly confirmed that “reform-minded, peaceful, negotiated transformations work much better,” the author writes, adding, “Not least because women are more involved.”

According to Richter, it was enlightened elites who spread in Germany around 1800 the understanding that rule is strengthened by the political participation of the ruled. But the Prussian reformers also had to experience that the citizens initially showed little interest in the newly introduced elections and therefore had to be lured to the urn in some places by serving alcohol.

The historian has a keen sense of the dialectic of democracy. It was not only the interest in political codecision that was decisive for their development, but also the “public interest of the elites in broader rights of participation”. They would have recognized the binding force that developed the collaboration. Democracy presupposes order, allows control, demands self-discipline, and goes hand in hand with constraints – including the far-reaching exclusion from plebiscites in the constitution, which Richter understandably considers logical.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The introduction of women’s suffrage in Germany in 1919 has so far been regarded as the result of the revolution at the end of the First World War. The author argues that such representation suppresses the preparatory work of women in the empire. She describes a very strong and self-confident women’s movement that was also well networked internationally and, after a conference with representatives from other countries, founded the first international association for women’s suffrage in Berlin in 1904.

A link between conservative and feminist interpretation?

Almost in passing, Richter passed the dissertation of the German Special Path, according to which political participation in Germany did not keep pace with advanced industrial and social development, unlike in the West. The “revolution from above” was certainly not a typical German course, “but rather the current European route,” she writes.

The fact that Richter keeps an eye on the development of democracy in other countries is a great advantage. But while she also fully appreciates the role of the workers’ movement in the development of democracy, the social developments in her book can be neglected, showing little interest in the backward, dark sides of Prussia.

The reviewer of the “taz”, Stefan Reinecke, has stated that Richter’s book makes a connection between feminist and conservative interpretation. And it is true: class struggles and uprisings – the work of the young violent men – are not their cause. In describing the 19th century, too, the author more often relies on the conservative Thomas Nipperdey than, for example, on the social historian Hans-Ulrich Wehler. In Marxist diction you could say that the main contradiction for Richter is the exclusion of women from political participation, while for them capital and work are more of a secondary contradiction.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

It is a pity that the most famous German revolutionary, Rosa Luxemburg, as a woman does not fit this pattern. The author dutifully mentions their names in two places, but she tries not to classify Luxembourg’s work as a woman in her own interpretation or to explain the exception. Maybe it should fail too.

Women fought for their rights not only in England – Emmeline Pankhurst is giving a speech here. In 1903 she had the Women’s Social and … Photo: PICTURE ALLIANCE / DPA

But their arguments for the stronger impact of reforms are still strong. And their interest in women’s rights also provides plausible clues to interpretation of the present. “When the old sex order is questioned, opposing forces arise,” she writes – citing the rise of racism and the völkisch movement around 1900, the rise of fascism in the interwar period, but also the intolerance and aggressiveness of the AfD in the present.

But Richter does not see right-wing populism as an existential threat to the phenomenon she describes. “The crisis is the form of democracy,” she writes, warning of the illusory idea that there was once a more successful form of democracy than in the present: after all, it was not so long ago that “white men had their monopoly in the politics, take business and science for granted. ”Therefore:“ The nostalgia of many intellectuals is a luxury that women and minorities cannot afford. ”

And how does it read? Events are told chronologically, not grouped around statements. Sometimes the performance is listed; sometimes there is a lack of strength to sustain a gripping, stringent story. Elsewhere, the author shines with curious discoveries and original, sometimes almost ironic conclusions. In any case, the book by the philanthropic feminist Hedwig Richter not only opens amazing new pages in German history, but also provides very useful information when it comes to understanding democracy in the present.