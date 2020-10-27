TikTok supports widgets on the iOS 14 home screen

TikTok has released an update for its iOS app. The social network fully supports iOS 14 with support for widgets on the home screen. There are three formats available.

There is a square format, an elongated format and a large format. Each widget highlights videos, hashtags or sounds. You can click any of the options to launch the content in TikTok.

The square widget shows the current trend with an image. Pressing it opens the relevant trend. With the expanded format widget, we can find the trend and four images. Each of them linked to a video. The large format widget is similar to the extended one. Ironically, it’s bigger but shows one frame less. On the other hand, the existing images are larger.

At the moment, the highlighted trend is the hashtag #cuisinedesaison. It definitely appears that the content displayed is localized. If you are French you have a French bias.

TikTok can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhone. There is also a version for the iPad. The social network thinks of the Apple tablet, which is not the case with Instagram.