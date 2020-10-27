Italy no longer wants Huawei for its operator Fastweb

On October 22, 2020, the Italian government announced at a cabinet meeting that it would prohibit the telecommunications operator Fastweb – Italian division of Swisscom – from working with Huawei on the delivery of 5G core networks. Without this Holà, Huawei would have been the only provider of Fastweb in core networks.

The case reported by Reuters, based on three sources close to the case, marks a change in Italian politics. While US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns Italy of the threat to internal security posed by Chinese companies in September 2020, the Italian government has vetoed a network agreement with Huawei for the first time: “The government has vetoed the operation and Fastweb asked to diversify its suppliers, “a source close to the Italian government told Reuters.

Italy is the only western country to have entered the new Chinese Silk Road, but on that occasion La Botte joined American politics. Just like France and the United Kingdom, which are preventing Huawei from accessing their 5G infrastructures.

Italian companies that have already signed 5G contracts with Huawei had included an opt-out clause in the event that national policy imposed conditions at exorbitant costs. Telecom Italia, the country’s largest telecommunications group, has already excluded Huawei from the tender for core networks.

As for Huawei, the company wants to demonstrate its good faith by agreeing to pass tests that show its 5G devices cannot be used for espionage purposes by the Chinese government. Despite this declaration, the Italian government imposes restrictions on remote intervention to solve technical problems and on safety thresholds.

The core network or backbone in English, according to its literal translation, means the backbone of a network. It unites all transmission and switching media, ie the establishment of communication between two points in a network. The core network therefore supports almost all of the majority / all traffic. It therefore has a considerable bandwidth and processes very sensitive data. This can raise questions about internal security, as evidenced by the scandal of the back doors discovered in Huawei devices.