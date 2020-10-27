Posted in “Voluntary Infection Groups”: clear criticism of the hygiene concept of the “Jazz Days Dresden 2020” – Politics

The music festival “Jazztage Dresden 2020” has been criticized for an unusual hygiene concept: visitors were apparently grouped into “voluntary infection groups” of ten people each.

The concept in particular drew attention after the newspaper Die Welt reported on Tuesday about an event on Sunday in which people without distance and without a mask sat close together.

This could be seen in photos and a video recording of an event on Sunday. The recordings are said to have been made during a performance by the Swiss historian Daniele Ganser.

The hygiene concept for the event had previously been approved by the city. The hygiene concept, which can be found on the organiser’s website, states that the concert hall will be placed in groups of 10.

After each group of 10 people, one meter is kept from the other. It also states that by purchasing a ticket you “agree to be placed within the infection group”.

No mask and tight – that's how the people sat at the event of the "Jazz Days Dresden"

In their concept, the organizers also write that a space has been set up in which wearing a face mask is mandatory. People who didn’t want to be in a group of 10 could sit there. The festival takes place from October 21 to November 23.

The director of the Jazz Days, Kilian Forster, defended the concept in the “Sächsische Zeitung”: “We stuck to the hygiene concept approved by the city.” The visitors were taken for themselves.

SPD politician Karl Lauterbach sharply criticized the concept. He told “Bild” newspaper that forming voluntary infection groups with complete strangers was a completely unethical human experiment. Under these circumstances, the chain of events must be stopped. The city of Dresden indicated that it wanted to revise the hygiene concept again. (Teaspoon)