Bundestag decision on October 30: Berlin needs a place to commemorate the victims of the German occupation of Poland – politics

The author is the Eastern European spokesman for Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen in the Bundestag and co-initiator of the monument

When Günter Grass’s fictional character Jan Bronski, accompanied by the famous Oskar Matzerath, left on the eve of September 1, 1939 to defend the Polish post office in Gdansk, he probably had no idea that a world war would break out the next day. He could still foresee the immense horror that Germany would bring to Poland.

And he hardly suspected that at the end of the fighting for the Post’s defenders, there would be an illegal beach shooting by local Danzig Nazi forces, the legality of which was not reviewed by German courts until 59 years later.

In Jan Bronski, the layered fictional character, and in the biography of the author Grass, we recognize important features of the war between the Germans and Poles. These often take a backseat against the backdrop of the millions of deaths and the total devastation of the country.

But 1939 did not just start one of the many “Eastern Wars” of the Nazis. A special feature was the close coexistence of Poles and Germans even before World War II, exemplified by Bronski’s pragmatic decision for Polish citizenship. But on the other hand, there was also the revanchist hatred that had fueled Berlin since the end of World War I, which incited German citizens in the Second Polish Republic. Above all, there was the revisionism towards Poland, supported by large sections of German society, which was accompanied by a deep contempt for the Polish nation.

Death squads killed tens of thousands of Poles

In reality, the war did not only start with the invasion of Poland by the Wehrmacht. At the same time as the invasion, German death squads began their work, murdering tens of thousands, mostly Jews and Poles, on the basis of death lists drawn up underground by the German security apparatus in peacetime. Often these people were also victims of their German neighbors, whom they had betrayed to the Reichs Security Main Office.

The German occupation regime in Poland split into two units. In addition to the parts that were soon incorporated into the Reich, including the free city of Danzig, but also the formerly Polish city of Oswiecim (German: Auschwitz), the so-called general government of Warsaw created an occupation zone in which a particularly draconian and murderous regime was valid.

Here, the occupiers enacted a rule that aimed to exterminate the Jewish population, but also enslave the Poles as an inferior race and then decimate and destroy them. The Polish war experience was shaped not only by the complete destruction of Warsaw after the Warsaw Uprising in 1944, which was declared part of the program, but also by the daily occupation regime: this gradually resulted in an immediate shooting of almost all crimes. For example, anyone who helped a Jewish citizen could expect no mercy for himself or his family.

This story did not end when the war ended. While after the violent elimination of majority democratic parties in Poland after 1945, the new Stalinist and then national communist regime increasingly instigated the legitimizing effect of the German threat on the now Soviet foreign rule, the Federal Republic of Germany flourished again in the 1950s and early years sixty an aggressive revisionism.

In it, German-Polish history appeared as a centuries-long Darwinist struggle against each other for the survival of its own people – completely in the story that has been partially handed down since the German Empire and especially that shaped the nationality struggle of the interwar period.

It’s almost a wonder that relationships are so close these days

It seems like a miracle that Germany and Poland managed to become close friends and allies in the decades that followed. Economically, socially and in private relationships, they are more interconnected than almost any other country in Europe. Germany reunited this Polish-German reconciliation, helping Poland to take a strong place in NATO and the EU.

This story deserves a place in the center of Berlin dedicated to the victims in the area of ​​the then multi-ethnic and multi-religious Polish pre-war state. It should focus on the contexts of German-Polish history necessary to understand war and the crimes in Poland.

We should create a place where we can return the invitations to commemorations in Poland that have been common for decades, such as last year at the Westerplatte, Wielun and Warsaw, and invite them to commemoration in Germany. In this way, we can respond to concerns that Germany might want to draw a line among German crimes in Poland. But we also send a signal to ourselves that can have a liberating effect. And a signal to Poland. The Bundestag must pave the way for this on October 30.