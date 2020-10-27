EU rule of law: stand up to Orbán’s bluff – politics

In ten years time, will the European Union still stand up for democracy and defend the rule of law against the law of the stronger?

The question is not intended to be rhetorical. In fact, that’s exactly what is currently being negotiated. The scene of this threatening trial is the trialogue of the European legislators in Brussels. Representatives of the Parliament negotiate with those of the Council of the EU, ie national governments, and also the Commission on draft bills if they are contested between the institutions.

It is the presumably last chance to put the enemies of the rule of law in Hungary and Poland and their followers in their place. The instrument for this is the “Regulation protecting the Union budget in case of general rule of law deficiencies”, as proposed by the European Commission.

Vulnerable prosecution of corruption

If it were to become applicable law, all payments from the EU budget would have to cease if a country’s judiciary can no longer enforce EU law independently of the government. The prosecution of corruption and fraud with EU money is then no longer guaranteed.

This has long been evident in the case of Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has given business friends farmland and government contracts so that they can benefit directly from EU funds. At the same time, the EU Anti-Fraud Authority has not reported as many cases of fraud in any other EU country as in Hungary.

But there is no independent research. The media is synchronized and the courts are staffed with government officials. The same is to be feared in Poland, where the nationalist party PiS has submitted to justice. The situation is similar in Bulgaria and Romania.

All previous attempts to stop this erosion of Europe’s core values ​​have failed. The EU treaty stipulates that all other states must agree if a government is to be denied the right to vote. Since Orbán and his Polish allies cover each other, it never happens. The bill to withdraw EU subsidies has more bite. Because that only needs the majority of 15 states and 65 percent of the population represented.

Orbán’s Threats

The other EU governments did not dare to vote because Orbán threatens to block the next EU budget and – worse still – the 750 billion fund against the Corona crisis. However, that would hit Hungary particularly hard.

The treasury receives EU payments worth more than three percent of economic output annually. The amount would even double with the corona fund, and the consequences of the crisis are also devastating in Hungary. Orbán is bluffing, he needs the money more than most of his colleagues in the Council.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können ]

But they have fallen for it anyway and want to water down the law to the point where it becomes useless. Accordingly, the Commission should prove that a lack of the rule of law has led to a proven misuse of EU funds – an impossible requirement. Without an independent judiciary, it would not be possible to provide evidence that could be valid in court. That is why the vast majority of the EU Parliament is against it and can count on the approval of 70 percent of EU citizens.

The federal government should therefore use its current Presidency of the Council to form a majority for the necessary confrontation – even if that would delay crisis assistance. If necessary, a fund could also be set up that temporarily falls outside the EU procedures, as already happened during the euro crisis. It would be much worse if the authoritarian kleptocrats could continue to dismantle the rule of law and democracy, and everyone else would have to pay for it too.