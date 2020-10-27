227.5 kilograms per capita: more packaging waste than ever in Germany – politics

Packaging waste in Germany has risen to a new record. In 2018, a total of 18.9 million tonnes of packaging waste was produced – more than ever before and 0.7 percent more than in 2017, the Federal Environment Agency (UBA) announced on Tuesday in Dessau-Roßlau.

This corresponds to an average of 227.5 kilograms of packaging waste per capita. The environmental association Nabu is therefore demanding that extra packaging is avoided, especially for fresh fruit and vegetables. More innovative solutions are needed.

Since 2010, the consumption of packaging has increased by a total of 17.9 percent, the Federal Environment Agency explains. The private end consumer was responsible for 47 percent of the total, or more than 8.9 million tons or 107.7 kilograms per person.

“Packaging should be avoided before it even appears,” insisted UBA chairman Dirk Messner. Reusable cups for coffee-to-go, for example, should become the norm. But even those who bring food should be able to do so in reusable containers. “The flow of pizza boxes and coffee mugs in garbage cans and parks would have come to an end,” said the UBA chairman.

According to the information, 69 percent of the packaging waste produced was recycled, the rest was largely used to generate energy. The recycling percentage for glass, paper and cardboard, steel and aluminum is high. However, there is still a lot of recycling potential for plastics and wood.

Growth and no end? More products lead to more waste

One of the reasons for the high consumption of packaging is economic growth, as more products also lead to more packaging. How the consumption of packaging developed during the corona pandemic is still unclear. However, due to the closed shops and restaurants it is foreseeable that more service packaging for food and drinks will be used.

The Naturschutzbund Deutschland (Nabu) now mainly sees packaged fresh fruit and vegetables as the cause of ever-increasing mountains of waste. A new study by the environmental association found that in 2019 more than 103,000 tons of waste was generated by prepacking these goods. Compared to 2016, this was 10,000 tons more. More than 60 percent of these goods are still sold packaged, Nabu said Tuesday. This is also reflected in the current data from the Federal Environment Agency.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.].

“The announcements from politicians and retailers that they will finally curb the flow of packaging in the food retail sector have had no effect so far,” said Leif Miller, Nabu’s federal director. It is “repackaged instead of unpacked” and plastic is replaced by cardboard. In addition, it makes no sense if cucumbers and bananas are eventually sold unpackaged, but at the same time much more packaging material is used for new mini-varieties.

The environmental association argued for the sale of more loose goods in the retail trade, even if this costs due to changed logistics processes. Innovative packaging solutions need to be found for products that especially need protection, such as berries, said Nabu packaging expert Katharina Istel. Reusable networks, which are now available almost everywhere, only make sense if loose goods are the standard rather than the exception. (epd)