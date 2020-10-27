Uncertain future: How drastically young people lose their jobs – the economy

As a result of the Corona crisis, youth unemployment could rise enormously in Germany. The future prospects for low-skilled young people are particularly unfavorable. Men are more affected than women. These are the main results of the current analysis of the Research Institute for Educational and Social Economics (FiBS), which was previously available exclusively to Tagesspiegel.

Over the last 15 years, youth unemployment in Germany has fallen sharply – in relation to young people aged 15-24: from 15.5 (2005) to less than six percent last year. Based on the effects of the economic and financial crisis in 2008/09, the number of people affected can now be expected to increase to 6.9 percent. This is an increase of 18 percent for the year. Why? “Young people are either less likely to get a training position, a new employment contract or are fired faster,” he says.

A rate of 8.3 percent can now be expected for young men and 5.6 percent for young women. With these values, the authors of the study assume that the development will be more dramatic overall than in the previous economic and financial crisis. This is supported by already existing higher unemployment rates and significantly less favorable economic development. Gender differences can be explained by the fact that there would be more redundancies in typically male-dominated industries such as the automotive industry. In contrast, in care-related professions, such as education and especially health care, more needs to be done than before. These jobs are safe.

EU countries want to expand their aid

The unemployment rate of young people aged 15 to 24, which has fallen since 2005, is not due to significantly higher levels of labor participation or a better transition to vocational training, the study continues. Rather, it is based on the fact that many young people with or without a school-leaving examination end up in a transitional system and are therefore no longer registered as unemployed. In the last few years, this has increased to 360,000 young people. The transition system will thus become a basin for those who have not gained a place for training.

Even if some young people in the transitional system manage to catch up or get a higher report, many return there and turn only “one by one”.

Dieter Dohmen, author of the study and director of FiBS, sees this as a huge problem that could get worse. “In the competition for limited apprenticeships, young people with a high school diploma in particular have an advantage, while those who have a high school diploma or high school diploma are able to do less and less,” he says. Dohmen also emphasizes that companies have been offering fewer and fewer training positions since 2008. If this trend continues as a result of the Corona crisis, it will become increasingly difficult to get a job.

EU countries, meanwhile, want to increase support for young people in the labor market: The age limit for the so-called EU Youth Guarantee is set to increase from 24 to 29 years. It stipulates that young people in Europe will receive a “high-quality offer” after four months of unemployment at the latest – whether it is employment, apprenticeships or training.