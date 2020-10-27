Interview with Biden’s biographer: “Joe Biden understands the suffering of Americans” – Politics

Evan Osnos (43) writes for the American magazine “The New Yorker”. His biography “Joe Biden. A portrait” will be published by Suhrkamp-Verlag in German on Wednesday.

Mr. Osnos, you’ve been watching Joe Biden for the past few years. Would he be fit for a four-year presidency?

Of course Joe Biden is 77, not 37. And he’s a bit thinner and slower than when I started interviewing him a few years ago. But his mind is unchanged. If we learned anything in 2020, we would have to listen to doctors, not politicians, about health issues. And on that, the doctors are clear: Biden’s latest health test shows he’s strong and healthy for his age. I can only confirm that.

What surprised you most during your research?

That at a time when we are all heavily focused on the political effects of social media, he almost completely ignored it. Many felt there was no way he could win the party primaries because other candidates from his party were much more popular on Twitter and Facebook.

What does that tell you?

Biden and his advisers were convinced that the Democratic Party is not the one to be represented in these media, but rather in the middle, more conservative. You were right.

What else have you learned?

Biden is now much more willing to admit mistakes. A trait that is not particularly common here in Washington. We know Biden as short-tempered and sometimes overconfident. But if you look more closely, you will see a man who has been shaped by the many trials in his life and who is now more reflective and sensitive, including with regard to his own positions.

He lost his first wife and daughter in a car accident at a young age and his son Beau died of a brain tumor five years ago. Have the blows of fate made him a better politician?

My conclusion surprised myself: This man, older than most political figures in America, is not the hippest, most dynamic candidate. Nevertheless, he is extremely well prepared for this moment. His personal suffering makes him particularly receptive to the pain Americans endure. After all, we are talking about a country that is currently in a state of grief – not only because of the pandemic, but also because of all the structural problems. This calls for a political leader who knows what it’s like to be wrong and then wants to do it right.

Biden says he wants to heal the country and bring it back together. Does the country even want that?

That’s the one hundred million dollar question. Sometimes it seems like he is living in his fantasy world when he dreams of joining the country. But he is right on one important point: that in addition to the highly polarizing questions, there are also topics that can win elections. For example, the hope that the American dream will live on, or the belief that the United States will remain a moral leader in the world – both have suffered greatly. Biden wants Americans to think differently about themselves, that they are better than they are now. That they come together as they usually did in times of crisis. Or maybe he lives in a world that no longer exists.

The journalist Evan Osnos Photo: Promo

Would he be naive?

He has since reluctantly admitted that American society is divided. He doesn’t like that, because he was in the Senate at a time when polarization in this body was still very rare. But he has not come this far politically because he is naive. But because he is essentially an effective policy manager. If that doesn’t work with bringing together, then he’s willing to make structural changes – even if he doesn’t want to talk about it before the election. He knows that, for example, the 1965 electoral law, which must guarantee equal participation of minorities in elections, must be fully reactivated. And that election day should be a public holiday. When I spoke to Barack Obama about my book, he too admitted that he had hoped in vain for more unity. Accepting this, he began to campaign for such structural reforms.

Biden is not ideological, but pragmatic. They claim this could make him a better reformer.

Yes. Because Biden is a pragmatist, he can be more flexible to compromise and thus result. Obama was considered a centrist, but since he was also the first black president, he represented progressive progress and change. That aroused resistance in some people, unfortunately also because he was black. Biden is a rather old-fashioned political figure, he is less likely to be rejected. And if you look at American history, you can see that it was often not the most progressive of presidents who made the greatest progress.

The Trump campaign appears to have abandoned his plan to portray Biden as the “Trojan horse of the radical left.” Because it didn’t work out?

Apparently they have realized that they cannot say at the same time: he is a puppet of the radical left and a tired old man with no ideas. Neither was convincing, either, as the surveys show. Biden saw and continues to be subjected to almost stronger criticism from left-wing Democrats than from Republicans.

However, the party is currently closed.

Biden has built relationships for years. For example with people like Bernie Sanders. It pays. Sanders has frankly said that he sided with Biden earlier than he had with Hillary Clintons four years ago because he got along better with him. And because Biden and his advisors were open to his ideas. This is the key to political success: the ability to convince people with different opinions that you take their concerns seriously. This is one of the great advantages of Biden.

After the last TV debate, some observers expressed surprise at how deft and confident Biden appeared. Did they underestimate him?

Yes. I believe you cannot understand Biden if you do not see the extent of the pain he endured in his life. In private, he sometimes says that if he loses this choice, he will get over it: because he has been through worse.

Take a tip: will he win?

In fact, I believe his win will be a lot higher and clearer sooner than many think.