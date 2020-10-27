Platonic (Apple TV +): a new series with Seth Rogen

Apple announces that it has ordered Platonic, a new series for Apple TV +. This is a comedy film with Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. Sony Pictures Television will be responsible for production on behalf of Apple.

Platonic is a ten-episode comedy (half an hour each) that examines the inner workings of platonic friendship. Two former best friends (played by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen) who met in their teens reconnect as adults in an attempt to fix the injury that brought them down. When their friendship is consumed, it destabilizes their life and leads them to rethink their decisions.

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen know each other well. The couple worked with Zac Efron on the film Our Worst Neighbors. This film premiered in theaters in 2014 and had a sequel two years later (Our Worst Neighbors 2).

Platonic is performed by Nick Stoller. The director also knows Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen for making the films Our Worst Neighbors. Here he will direct and write the script together with Francesca Delbanco. Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen and Conor Welch will be executive producers.

Apple is not yet saying when its Platonic series will be available for everyone on Apple TV +.