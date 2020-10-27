Conflict with the German regulation ?: The Commission presents a proposal for a minimum wage in the EU economy

The European Commission wants to oblige Member States to enforce minimum wages either by law or by agreement between the parties to a collective agreement. So far, Member States have decided whether there are minimum wages. Tagesspiegel has a draft legislative proposal that the Commission intends to adopt on Wednesday.

A brief overview of the most important questions and answers about the plans:

How high should the minimum wage be?

The Commission does not commit itself to amounts in euros and cents. There will be no uniform minimum wage in the EU. There is also no orientation towards the middle wage (50 percent of the workforce earns more, 50 percent less). For example, the Social Democrats demand that a reasonable minimum wage be 60 percent of the average wage in the economy.

Instead, the Commission demands that the minimum wage be “reasonable”. Four criteria are named: purchasing power, distribution of gross wages, increase in gross wages and productivity.

Is it compatible with the German minimum wage?

There are concerns among employers and business-minded politicians. It cannot be ruled out that the statutory minimum wage in Germany will have to be improved once the directive enters into force in approximately four years. The German minimum wage commission then monitors wage developments. EU criteria such as purchasing power and productivity have so far played no role in Germany.

Why is the EU interested in wages?

The TFEU actually states that the EU can address working conditions, but Article 153 explicitly excludes the issue of wages. However, Labor Commissioner Nicolas Schmit is making an appropriate proposal.

Proponents of minimum wages? Ursula von der Leyen (CDU), President of the European Commission, Etienne Ansotte / European Commission / dpa

The Social Democrats demanded minimum European wages in the European election campaign. With this proposal, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen fulfills the promise of the election campaign made by the Social Democrats. The Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) in Brussels insisted that the proposal reach the German Presidency of the Council, ie by the end of the year.

Why is the EU minimum wage a topic for discussion?

There is no statutory minimum wage in six of the 27 EU countries. These include the Scandinavian countries, which have a particularly high degree of collective bargaining autonomy. They categorically reject state intervention in wages.

The EU now wants to urge Member States to take action, including raising the fixed wage to at least 70 percent. There is likely to be great opposition to this. The EU directive must be implemented into national law by each Member State. Failure to do so runs the risk of infringement proceedings.

Are there new legal issues?

Some will probably complain about this and point out that the EU has absolutely no competence regarding minimum wages in the EU. The Federal Constitutional Court could agree with the opinion. This threatens the second intractable legal conflict between the Federal Constitutional Court and the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

For example, the Federal Constitutional Court already denies that the European Court of Justice has jurisdiction to rule on an ultra vires purchase program.

What is the price of the minimum wage in the EU?

As with any proposal, the EU conducts impact assessments. At present, Portugal, Slovenia and France have minimum wages above 60 percent of the median. The impact assessment states that the EU’s minimum wage of 60 percent median would help ten to 20 million workers. Job losses are low at 0.5 to one percent of all jobs. Three quarters of the costs would be borne by consumers and a quarter by society.

The chances that the minimum wage in parliament will pass are still good. The labor market expert of the largest group in the European Parliament, Christian Democrat Dennis Radtke, said: “Where the collective agreement is still falling, the state must intervene and not stand on the edge of a field with a shrug.”