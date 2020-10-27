88% discount on Ivacy VPN

We’re not going to lie to each other, traditionally Halloween isn’t one of the most popular holidays in France. With the restrictions related to the curfew, few will take advantage of the opportunity to dress up and party with friends. Why not use the time to watch a few horror movies, just enjoy a movie or series that has been put aside for a few weeks?

The great thing about Halloween is that brands are choosing to release coupon codes and other discounts associated with this holiday! Such is the case with Ivacy and their special Halloween offer that allows you to take advantage of a 20% discount on the subscription that already benefits from an 88% discount on its VPN!

Use the Ivacy VPN offer with code: Siecle20

A complete and powerful VPN for unblocking catalogs for foreign platforms

Time is as it is and we can only underscore the difficulty of renewing ourselves if we are to find a film, series, or documentary. On Netflix or Disney +, the catalog is limited by geographic area and there are gems that you can find in other countries!

A VPN allows you to access a different catalog on platforms like BBC iPlayer, Disney +, Amazon Prime, or Hulu. With Ivacy, the current official partner of Wet Ham United Football Club, you can do this for a handful of pennies, exactly € 1.08 per month. With the Siecle20 voucher you get an additional 20% discount and the VPN costs you € 0.92 per month!

A VPN with solid features!

While expanding the catalog with movies and series can be a good reason for a VPN, Ivacy has a strong case for features.

When it comes to security, Ivacy VPN offers 256-bit military-grade encryption that encrypts your internet traffic with enhanced malware protection. The company also has a “No Log” policy and a “Kill Switch” feature that allows you to stop your Internet activity if you lose your connection.

In the same category

In terms of speed, Ivacy benefits from unlimited bandwidth and automatically connects to the fastest server among 1,000 servers in 100 countries. The VPN allows for high speed downloading and has P2P optimized servers.

Also note that Ivacy enables simultaneous connection on ten devices and guarantees security on all platforms such as iOS, Android, Windows, xBox, Linux, smart TVs, etc.

Take advantage of the limited offers to equip yourself with a robust VPN that meets all security requirements!