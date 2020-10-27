Apple Music for Android gains new iOS 14 features

Apple now offers an update for Apple Music for Android. This is an important release as it is similar to what was used on iOS 14. In fact, some new features that were already there on iOS are now available on Android. The beta version was offered last month.

Changes include a new icon, improved search, and autoplay. You can also share story music on Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat. In addition, the new Listening tab replaces the For You tab.

Another feature is the dissolve playback. The availability on Apple Music with the Android application is interesting as it is not available on iOS. We suspect Apple will offer it with an upcoming iOS update. But the way it is, the Android version is exclusive to phones. Apple already offers the fade-in with the music app on the Mac.

The Apple Music app for Android can be downloaded for free from the Play Store. It offers the same general experience as Apple Music on iOS. You can listen to, download and access the lyrics to 60 million songs. The price is the same: € 9.99 / month. There is also the family offer for € 14.99 / month and the student offer for € 4.99 / month. Apple offers three months with all subscriptions.