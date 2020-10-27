Merkel wants “hard but short” Corona brake: Tighter contact restrictions are increasingly likely – political

In the corona pandemic, Germany is heading for new restrictions on public life: According to information from the Handelsblatt from coalition circles, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to convince prime ministers at the switch conference scheduled on Wednesday to take tough measures to prevent loss of control in the light of the rapid to prevent increasing new corona infections.

What does the chancellor want?

Contact rules will be tightened, cafes and restaurants will be closed and the sports and recreation area will be closed.

According to information from the Handelsblatt, the Chancellery is convinced that a “short and clear” brake must be put. This is the only way to avoid a long-term lockdown like in the spring, which would have devastating consequences for the economy.

How big the new limitations in everyday life will be depends on the decisions of the Bund-Länder group. At the chancellery, however, they have clear ideas about what measures are needed: one has to be tough in restaurants and at events. It’s also important for the meeting to send a unified message to reduce private contacts.

The increase in infections must be stopped urgently. The situation is “very dynamic” and “dramatic”.

According to the online information “Focus”, the internal name for the recitals at the Chancellery is “Wellenbrecher-Shutdown”. According to this, all facilities serving the pleasure will be provisionally closed from next week. In addition to restaurants and bars, this also includes the cultural sector such as museums or theaters.

According to these reports, Merkel apparently also wanted to close the schools, but could not get her way. Still, the chancellery expects there to be a debate about schools. Educational institutions should remain open as much as possible, but regional closures should also be considered in high-risk areas.

Studies and data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed that an infection process is taking place in schools. Children would then become ‘bridges of infection’ that could transmit the virus from family to family.

Given the increasing number of infections, Merkel repeatedly appealed to citizens to limit their social contacts and thus slow the spread of the virus. According to the Chancellor, a profession is no longer enough.

Monday evening there was already a crucial preparatory meeting in the chancellery. The chancellor was very strict, he said. There could be no “lockdown light”. Merkel, the previous bans and regulations in the states did not go far enough.

WHAT DO THE SPD-DIRECTED COUNTRIES WANT?

A draft proposed resolution, which is being discussed in the SPD-led countries plus Thuringia, and which “Spiegel” has, mentions a “gradual end to public and economic life”. This may be necessary if all other measures are not enough to slow the spread of the virus.

The memorandum for the round of the so-called A countries, which is still in the making phase, states that employment must generally remain possible to avoid far-reaching consequences after the pandemic. For this it is important to keep schools and day-care centers open.

According to the draft, countries should include the following measures in their Covid-19 regulations:

Until November 30, “only people from two households or people from one household and a maximum of two people away from the household may come together in private apartments”. Children up to 12 years of age must be exempted from this.

For family events such as funerals, weddings, baptisms and the like, a maximum of 15 participants may be admitted.

Should that not be enough, the draft outlines a gradual further shutdown of public life in the country. The proposed “series of closures” follows the logic of “reducing extra, unnecessary contacts and starting and ending meetings without announcing a full lockdown with serious economic and social consequences,” the draft said.

It remains to be seen whether a majority of prime ministers will back the proposals on Wednesday. According to reports, some country leaders are going too far with the measures – others are in favor of even stricter rules. As with previous meetings between the Prime Ministers and Merkel about the corona crisis, it will be difficult to find common ground.

WHAT DO CDU LEAD COUNTRIES WANT?

North Rhine-Westphalia wants to press for further measures in the deliberations. This is based on a dissertation from the NRW Ministry of Health, which is available with a nltv. A priority for interrupting the current infection development should be “adhering to and implementing existing rules,” the paper said.

Given the current development, further action is inevitable, “but should omit central future areas differently than in spring”.

To achieve this goal, Prime Minister Laschet proposes to severely limit private contacts. He campaigned for “the reintroduction of a stricter restraining order,” he said in Düsseldorf on Tuesday. “We have to drastically reduce our social contacts.”

Most of the new corona infections happened ‘privately’, Laschet justified his claim. Ultimately, several people should only meet when necessary “to maintain public life”.

Laschet pointed out that it was not the political decisions that were decisive, but rather “the behavior of the people”.

Laschet rejected a short, full seven-day lockdown, as requested by some politicians. Such an approach would cause great damage and no one could say for sure whether the situation would actually be better afterwards. “I think slowing down in November is more focused.”

The dissertation also proposes a closure of sports and leisure activities in closed spaces, a ban on contact sports, a ban on events, fairs and congresses, and a ban on “special and annual fairs”. Weekly markets serving food supplies should be exempt from the ban.

Schleswig-Holstein’s head of government, Daniel Günther (CDU), announced a maximum of 10 participants for all areas – including outdoors – in the next three weeks. These contact restrictions would apply regardless of Wednesday’s results, he stressed.

Deputy CDU federal chairman Thomas Strobl calls for a week-long lockdown in Germany if the corona situation worsens.

“If the figures continue to develop like this, then we have to look at measures, for example that we shut everything down once a week, that nothing works from Friday to Sunday during the week,” said the resident of Baden-Württemberg. Home Secretary to the news portal “The Pioneer”.

When asked whether the closure would affect schools, daycare centers and shops, Strobl said, “Everything means everything.” That also means restrictions on border traffic.

Strobl argued that this could bring the infection to a halt. The benefit of this “very, very hard” solution would be the time limit. The CDU politician also stressed that Christmas business and a Christmas time together with the family would be possible again.

Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff agrees with the public on further restrictions. However, this should be limited in time, says the CDU politician. He hoped that a sensible solution would be found during the deliberations.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder calls for a transition from local and regional restrictions to combat the pandemic to national measures. Due to the increasing number of hotspots, this threshold is getting closer, says Söder after a cabinet meeting in Munich. He hoped the Prime Minister’s conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday would conclude “not half-hearted measures, but an effective concept”.

AND THURINGIA?

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) does not want to support a decision by the federal states on a possible new lockdown. The Prime Minister’s Conference fulfills an important structuring role in dealing with the pandemic. “However, they should not overload this task,” said the left-wing politician.

Ramelow advocates strengthening parliaments in dealing with pandemics. He rejected a procedure in the Prime Minister’s Conference “in which motions for resolutions will be tabled at very short notice” with particularly intrusive measures such as curfews, restraining orders and the imposition of a lockdown to be negotiated and decided. (with dpa (Reuters / AFP)