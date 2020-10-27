Christian Lindner’s difficult path: The FDP leader must overcome these hurdles before the federal election – politics

If there’s one thing that sets FDP leader Christian Lindner apart, it’s probably this: his rhetorical talent. There is no doubt that he is one of the best speakers in the Bundestag. Speaking freely, without manuscript, but with specific art breaks, emphasis in the voice and full physical effort – the 41-year-old mastered all this without any problems.

He will be able to put his talent to good use in the coming months up to the federal election. Because the once undisputed FDP boss has been assaulted. “He doesn’t have much credit anymore,” the party said. He can no longer afford gross mistakes like the previous one. This refers to errors such as at the federal party conference in Berlin in September. There, Lindner allowed himself a man’s joke on the open stage at the expense of his former Secretary General Linda Teuteberg – and forfeited it in the truest sense of the word. The media coverage was terrible. “Unfortunate is an understatement,” recalls one party strategist. “Christian Lindner himself should be most annoyed by the matter.”

The FDP leader will not have many opportunities to do better until the federal election in less than a year. Due to Corona, it is uncertain whether the traditionally important Epiphany Meeting in Stuttgart in early January can continue as usual. They are working on a “strict hygiene and safety concept”, it says at the headquarters of the FDP.

The federal party conference will follow in mid-May, followed by another in late summer. Important dates are also the state elections in the spring in Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and Thuringia. This is the roadmap for the 2021 super election year. “It’s about everything,” the party said. The liberals are at five to seven percent in the polls. The FDP is fighting for its political existence – and Lindner for his career.

But the liberals’ success does not depend solely on the president. It mainly depends on the further course of the pandemic. Population consent to the federal government’s corona policy is still high. But should there be a second lockdown and a wave of bankruptcies swept the country, that could be the hour of the Economic and Freedom Party FDP – at least that’s the hope of the liberals. “Freedom, economy, future opportunities and civil rights” are the main points for the Bundestag election campaign, said Secretary General Volker Wissing.

Volker Wissing was elected general secretary of the FDP in September. Photo: dpa / Peter Steffen

The FDP election manifesto will be adopted in May. Board elections are also planned for the party congress. Many Liberals expect Lindner to keep his promise of “staff expansion”. With ex-SPD man Harald Christ as treasurer, the two new presidency members Bettina Stark-Watzinger and Lydia Hüskens and himself as general secretary, Wissing emphasizes, “we have managed to reorganize our presidency this year”.

Can Lindner also pull some “child prodigies,” as one liberal says, out of his hat? “Nobody comes out of cover,” says the party. In fact, potential aspirants have so far held back from one of the three deputy positions. The appeals are NRW Minister of Integration Joachim Stamp and the members of the Bundestag Johannes Vogel and Konstantin Kuhle.

Another FDP personality has the potential to become a huge problem by the middle of the 2021 election year: Thomas Kemmerich – “a ticking time bomb,” as the party calls it. The 55-year-old has been considered “toxic” in the FDP since his AfD-backed election as Thuringian Prime Minister. Now he wants to return to power as head of the country in November; He may also be the best candidate for the April state elections.

Lindner wants to prevent that, just like the state presidents. The latter asked Kemmerich to give up. If he were the top candidate, there would be no support from the federal party, Wissing threatened. The FDP leadership has stated that the Kemmerich case is a power issue. The problem: Lindner has no control over the Thuringian party friends. Should they decide in favor of Kemmerich, their national federation would officially break up. “This is an incendiary device that is already smoldering,” said an insider. When it goes up, it takes a lot of rhetorical talent to put the fire out again. Paul Starzmann