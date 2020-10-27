Elections in Tanzania: How an Opposition Member Bravely Competes Against the Ruling Party – Politics

Tundu Lissu likes reggae. On the bookshelf of his office in the Tanzanian port city of Dar-es-Salam are the biographies of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer, and when he shows up at a meeting, Marley’s “Get up, stand up” roars from the speakers .

What he particularly likes about reggae is its advocacy of social justice and his aversion to dictatorship, says Lissu: “Get up, get up, stand up for your rights.” in careful dance steps on stage, in which a small imbalance can still be recognized. Because the 52-year-old has had to endure 27 surgeries in the past three years.

In September 2017, group leader Chademas ambushed two hitmen on the walk from parliament to his official apartment in the capital, Dodoma, and put a total of 16 bullets from Russian automatic rifles into his body.

Convinced that Lissu would never get up again, they ran away: the politician miraculously survived the attack and was patched up again in exile in Belgium. For Lissu, there is no doubt who was responsible for the assassination attempt: agents of the government headed by President John Magufuli – even three years later, none of the perpetrators were arrested. “Living in a dictatorship is dangerous,” says the lawyer. “Our country’s institutions have all been compromised.”

In July of this year, Lissu finally returned to his East African homeland and was greeted by thousands of cheering fans at the airport. A short time later, his party chose him as a candidate for today’s presidential election: his election campaign has attracted a surprising number of people in recent weeks.

Excluded from the election campaign

In their fight against the ruling party, which ruled 59 years ago since independence, hardly anyone had given the opposition a chance: after all, the Chama Cha Mapinduzi Party (CCM) had once again used all its tricks to gain its advantage.

The President-occupied Electoral Commission excluded Lissu from the election campaign for a week for making “incendiary statements”. His convoy of vehicles was repeatedly stopped by the police and numerous opposition members were arrested.

The government apparently urged mobile operators to block all messages containing the word lissu. And the authorities charged taxes for putting up election posters. So that Chadema completely refrained from this type of advertising. In addition, no members of the opposition are allowed to attend the elections.

That was when President John Magufuli got off to a promising start five years ago. Instead of holding a banquet for the country’s elite as usual on Independence Day, he glitzy sweeped a street in the port city. Later, the new head of state made surprise visits to his ministries and expelled those who were not doing their job.

His unconventional fight against inefficiency and corruption drew attention across the continent: #WhatWouldMagufuliDo became the hashtag of a Twitter storm in which Magufuli was critically acclaimed. One professor even said that Africa needed “magufulation”.

The enthusiasm did not last long, however. The dark sides of the former Transport Minister soon emerged: the “bulldozer” passed one restrictive law after another, banned opposition rallies, journalists disappeared, government critics were beaten up in the street.

Brutal attack on freedom

The bulldozer’s determined dealings with foreign mining companies, for which it punished billions for alleged tax fraud, continued to be well received by the population.

His increasingly brutal interference in the freedom of Tanzanians is diminishing. No one should know how big the endorsement of his brutal policy really is: the president has banned opinion polls.

During the corona pandemic, the devout Catholic became a pariah internationally: he banned business bosses, entrepreneurs and restaurant owners from closing their doors, made fun of the alleged ineffectiveness of Covid tests, and left the World Health Authority (WHO) no longer in infection numbers for more than half a year report.

At the beginning of June he declared Tanzania “Corona-free”: God had freed his people from the “devil virus”. That he will not leave everything to the Almighty, is evident from his preparation for the polls next Wednesday.

Even if Magufuli did not get the majority of the votes, his deputy Samia Suluhu Hassan says prophylactically, “The CCM will also form the next government.”