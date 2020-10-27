Personal responsibility instead of limitations: Sweden continues to believe in its special path despite the second corona wave – politics

Swedish health authorities reported 1870 new corona cases on Tuesday. That’s the highest number in the country since the pandemic started.

The previous peak value was 1,698 new positive tests within 24 hours and dates back to the end of June. According to the authorities, the maximum values ​​were likely to have been much higher in the spring because they were not recorded due to a lack of adequate testing.

Despite the record numbers, Sweden remains on track: While corona restrictions to curb the second wave of infection are currently being tightened in Germany and a number of other European countries, Sweden continues to take its much-discussed special path in tackling the pandemic.

In the Scandinavian country there is no mask obligation yet, there are no measures such as curfews. The Swedish authorities have tightened up some recommendations on how to deal with the pandemic, but at the same time the requirements for seniors have been relaxed.

Since mid-September, the number of new corona infections daily has also increased in Sweden. Another argument against Sweden’s strategy is that the country had one of the highest mortality rates in Europe during the first wave of the pandemic. In the state with a population of 10.2 million, more than 5,930 people have already died from infection with the new coronavirus.

Chief epidemiologist Tegnell even warns of limitations

In view of the second wave of contamination, the authorities are now adjusting. Since the beginning of last week, given the significantly increased number of infections at the start of the semester, residents of the university town of Uppsala have been advised to avoid public transport and physical contact with people outside their own households. The recommendations for the city 70 kilometers from Stockholm are valid until November 3.

Swedish chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell warns of nationwide corona restrictions. “People can only adhere to such strict instructions for a limited time, and timing is critical,” he said. “We cannot start too early and we cannot wait too long.”

Sweden is one of the few countries that does not recommend wearing mouth and nose protection to contain the corona virus. The health authority sees insufficient evidence for a protective effect of the masks.

In the capital Stockholm, life seems to go on despite Corona. Hardly anyone wears a mask, trains and buses are often full. Shops and restaurants remain open indefinitely even in times of pandemic.

But 80 percent of Swedes say they have changed their behavior

However, several studies found that 80 percent of Swedes have changed their behavior because of the corona pandemic. They seem to be following the authorities’ requests to work more in the home office, limit their personal contacts and wash their hands more often. In fact, the Swedes are known for their discipline in following the rules of social interaction.

Roger Palmqvist, who comes from Stockholm around 60, also trusts the government’s corona strategy. Sweden’s strategy may not work everywhere and no one is forcing other countries to do the same, he says. “But the Swedes are like that, you know, they follow the rules.”

These rules are put to the test every now and then. On Thursday, Stefan Löfven’s government announced restrictions on nightclubs, while surprisingly withdrew the recommendation that had been in place since the pandemic began that people over 70 should stay at home. The reason given was the risk that elderly people would develop health problems such as depression because of their isolation.

The upper limits are increased

At the beginning of October, the ban on visits to retirement homes was lifted. It was one of the few strict restrictions in Sweden. Gatherings with more than 50 people are also prohibited and the upper limit for cultural and sporting events has recently been increased to 300 spectators.

Especially at the start of the pandemic, many critics accused Sweden of playing some sort of Russian roulette with its corona policy and accepting large numbers of victims, especially among the elderly. From the point of view of the head of the Swedish Public Health Authority, Johan Carlson, the back and forth with lockdown measures in other countries shows that this approach is not a “path to follow”.

And the Stockholm government emphasizes that the corona measures must be enforceable in the long term. After all, the fight against the pandemic is “a marathon, not a sprint”. (AFP)