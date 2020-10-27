Questions for a champion land on the Google Assistant

Unveiled by 01net, Google publishes a game in the legendary entertainment program of France 3: Questions pour un Champion. In single or multiplayer mode, on a smartphone or from Google Home, hitting the buzzer has never been easier. Just tell the Google Assistant, “Ok, Google, talk to questions for a champion.”

On an Android phone, the game is brought into conversation directly with the Google assistant. The games can consist of up to 4 players. However, in order to choose your opponent and play with someone you know, you need to sign into a Google account. On a free game, this limitation raises questions about the goals of the game … unless Google has the entertainment of the French at its center.

The immersion is both successful and partial. The voice-over for the narration was recorded by the host of the show, Samuel Étienne. After letting his voice guide him, questions are asked by the robotic voice of the Google Assistant. Each round consists of a quiz with questions about general knowledge. The players choose from three topics and the goal is to be the first participant to earn 9 points.

The game’s interface isn’t extravagant, it’s simple and efficient. With no latency, the game starts automatically, strictly speaking without a menu. If improvements can be imagined from an aesthetic point of view, it would be particularly interesting to have answers to poorly answered questions. In fact, if no player can find the answer, it won’t be given. You have to search for it on google, a shame while the game launches from its assistant.