[Preview] iPhone 12 Pro: first round

The iPhone 12 Pro has arrived in the editorial office! To get to the beast, this time we have to open three boxes: the one from Amazon, a white box with the EarPods headphones reserved for the only French market, and finally the official case of the iPhone 12 Pro, which is increasingly compact.

The iPhone 12 Pro is dressed in blue and impressive with its flat bezels. It is, of course, reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. Apple’s latest descendants are undoubtedly pleasing to the eye and exude a finish that is rarely seen on a cell phone, cell phone. Another advantage of this “flat” design is that it is easier to use without the uncomfortable feeling that the phone can slip through your fingers. The photo unit with three sensors is also more discreet and protrudes much less from the back of the device than the photo unit on my (former) iPhone X; It is also a plus in stability when the device is placed flat on a table.

Activation and data recovery (username, apps, contacts, etc.) is easy. The most important recovery data can be transferred from one iPhone to another (just enable Bluetooth on both iPhones). Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV +, I find my services without worries and with the right reading histories. The screen is of remarkable quality and the first photos, taken on the fly, are much better than those of my (ex-) iPhone X (which, however, doesn’t deserve it).

The portrait mode with the front sensor explodes the quality of the shots I was able to take with the X. I’m already looking forward to trying out night mode with all three sensors and of course video recording in Dolby Vision. This will of course be for the upcoming test;)

These few lines are certainly just a simple starter, but first contact is generally the right one: and this is where first contact is excellent. The iPhone 12 Pro is unlikely to revolutionize the iPhone (it has been doing this since 2007 and a little later with the iPhone 4), but that first grip still gives the impression of ‘an extremely mature device. If it hadn’t been for that damn notch … go to the test for the details!

