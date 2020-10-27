“Can we please end public bickering now?”: Hardening the fronts in CDU politics

Ralph Brinkhaus knows how to put subtle tips. The union’s group leader will be in the studio of the ARD morning magazine on Tuesday morning. Here, the day before, Friedrich Merz had attacked the “party establishment” in the CDU harshly because he saw the postponement of the CDU party congress as an action against himself. Does Brinkhaus feel attracted by the criticism, the moderator wants to know – after all, he was also in favor of the postponement? Brinkhaus laughs. ‘No, I can understand that. It is like preparing for an exam and then the exam date is postponed. Then of course you are angry. ‘

Friedrich Merz as an impatient student – the candidate should not appreciate this linguistic image. But Merz had attacked herself quite a bit before. And as relaxed as Brinkhaus is here in public, it’s not behind the scenes in the CDU. The dispute over the postponement of the CDU Party Congress poses a severe test for the Christian Democrats.

Frontal attack on Armin Laschet

After initially claiming in the morning magazine that the ‘party establishment’ wanted to prevent him from being chairman, Merz fired on several channels. In an interview with “Welt” he also personally attacked his competitor, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet. “I have very clear, unambiguous evidence that Armin Laschet has set the motto: he needs more time to improve his performance,” said Merz. “I also clearly lead in all investigations. If it had been otherwise, there would certainly have been elections again this year. “It’s also no coincidence that rumors of a new fourth candidate have been circulating time and again,” said Merz. Health Minister Jens Spahn is clearly meant. Merz speculated that all three candidates – including Laschet and Norbert Röttgen – would have to be exhausted and tired to potentially present a surprise candidate at the last minute. Merz later made similar speculations in everyday topics.

Many in the party are now annoyed by the argument. Arguments about the party congress were widely discussed and decided in the responsible CDU bodies. Can we please keep our focus and end the public bickering? It is really unpleasant given the situation in Germany, ”tweeted the Minister of Education Karin Prien of Schleswig-Holstein to the address of the three candidates. Show your clear words: Merz isn’t alone in being criticized. The fact that Armin Laschet had already rushed ahead over the weekend and called for the party congress to be postponed before the exchange with his competitors is also not well received by everyone.

The party congress is the first choice for the CDU leadership

At the grassroots level, many do not understand why the party conference, originally scheduled for December 4 in Stuttgart, was postponed in the first place. It was not absolutely necessary. It would have been possible to keep it digital with a voice in the mail or with various small events linked with video technology. The latter was suggested by Secretary General Paul Ziemiak. But he couldn’t have gotten his way. A face-to-face party conference is the first choice for the CDU leadership.

However, the CDU is concerned that the party will fall apart so that the ranks cannot simply be closed again after the election of a chairman. Even with voters, it is feared, disagreements will not fall well in the election year. “It is important in the struggle for party leadership that we do not lose sight of how important the unity of the CDU is to its electoral opportunities,” said a senior official.

So what now? It’s unlikely that the CDU leadership will change its mind again. Contrary to what Merz said, there are no legal reasons necessitating the election of the new party leader in December. Secretary General Ziemiak made this clear. In mid-December, the federal administration will again discuss how to proceed. A decision must be taken by mid-January at the latest.

Ultra-conservatives are considering disputes

However, CDU circles also refer to the party’s statute. It says that a federal party conference should be convened if at least one-third of state associations request it. If six impatient national associations were found, they could put pressure on them. The ultra-conservative Union of Values ​​also announced that its lawyers were already investigating ways to challenge the postponement of the party congress.

Tilman Kuban, the head of the Junge Union, recalled that he had already pushed in the summer for the CDU to create opportunities for digital electoral party conferences. Legally, these are currently only possible with postal voting and not with digital voting. That needs to be worked on now. “The clear compromise is that negotiations with the SPD will take place over the next seven weeks: Will you get a law change or constitution that allows for digital board elections? We expect there will be a viable concept by mid-December, ”Kuban told Tagesspiegel. A date and plan should be set for December 14 – a personal, digital, postal, or hybrid election. “We have agreed on this and I would also like to remind you of that. Theoretically, the invitations could then take place directly and the election of the chairman could take place on January 16, ”says Kuban. He doesn’t want to waste any more time either.