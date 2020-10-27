Pinterest launches new tools for merchants

The year-end celebrations are just around the corner and bring the essential Christmas shopping with them. In order to help e-merchants in this crucial phase “and beyond”, Pinterest provides them with new tools with which they can “organize, present and measure the performance of their products, to stimulate inspiration and” sales “, we learn this Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Driven by the health crisis, e-commerce is taking off

While the Covid-19 health crisis continues to plague the world, online retail is exploding: Amazon, for example, doubled its profits in the second quarter of 2020 when Shopify saw its market value surge to $ 117 billion. For its part, Pinterest is causing “an unprecedented acceleration in e-commerce,” with an 85% increase in users interacting with the platform’s shopping areas over the past six months.

In addition, the social network reiterates that “this year, shopping for the end of the year holidays started earlier than ever on Pinterest”, particularly with the search for “Christmas gift ideas” that made a real jump from the month of April, 3 times more Inquiries than last year. A trend that Pinterest is taking advantage of today with the implementation of a number of new features to help e-merchants increase their sales.

Pinterest presents its new features for e-retailers

First, Pinterest is updating its catalogs with the introduction of a more intuitive user interface, which in particular allows merchants to import their catalogs more easily and activate their shopping ads in a simplified way. The platform also talks about the new Shopping Ads Collection format as well as a new planning tool that “retailers can use to import all products on Pinterest at their own pace”. Additionally, the social network is launching an option that allows brands to use the video as the main creation in a collection ad.

Pinterest is also implementing automatic purchase bids, which allow merchants to “maximize their budget without monitoring their purchases” by dynamically adjusting an ad group’s bid. The platform assures us: “On average, advertisers who tested automatic bids for catalog sales increased their conversions by 30% for the same budget by opting for optimization through” Conversion “and their clicks by 30% through selection optimization with a click ”.

With this in mind, Pinterest is announcing the introduction of a new conversion analysis that will allow a more detailed review of performance. “With the changes, retailers can use the visualization tool to see how customers complete their buying journey, summarized in a familiar funnel. Track the customer’s shopping journey and compare multiple assignments to check the impact of content, ”explains the platform.

Finally, Pinterest users in the US are entitled to two additional functions. The first of these is the “Showcase” profile, which allows retailers to “transform” their “Shop” tab by presenting inventory in a showcase organized by category, also thanks to highlighted product groups. and dynamically generated recommendations ”. The second feature is a new product identification tool that allows retailers to identify specific products on their own images so that “buyers can shop right in a scene and bring that inspiration to life”.