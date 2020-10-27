Keyboard and mouse support is finally coming to Office for iPad

After a few months’ delay, Microsoft finally decides to offer keyboard and mouse support to users of Office suite applications on the iPad. These devices have been supported by iPadOS (the iOS version developed for iPads) since last spring following a simple software update, notes Engadget. This feature allows you to use your iPad as a small computer. Office applications should be more convenient to use than just touch controls, and provide an experience similar to the Mac.

A step-by-step deployment mentioned by Microsoft

As reported by 9to5Mac, Microsoft mentions a gradual deployment. The keyboard and mouse support provided by the Office suite initially only applies to Word, Excel and PowerPoint. An update to unlock this support is underway for these three applications, but it will be rolled out gradually. It is therefore quite possible that you do not yet have access. All users should still be able to benefit from it within a week or two.

Microsoft also states that the update in question also includes a new start screen for the applications in question, with the menus being tailored to the fluent design model used by Microsoft on all platforms and services. . The company also says it is working on the upcoming deployment of “Multiple Document Support in Excel, Powerful Context Menus, and Offline Files for Files in the Cloud.”

As a reminder, keyboards are sold separately from the various iPad models available. Apple has been offering its Magic Keyboard with trackpad for a few months. The latter was specially developed for the iPad Pro 2020 and is sold in France at a price of (salty) 339 euros. Fortunately, there are cheaper solutions, especially at Logitech for a price of around 150 euros this time.