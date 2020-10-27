Finally, Zoom provides end-to-end encryption

As we told you last week, Zoom has now started rolling out its new end-to-end encryption option for calls and video exchanges. However, the option is not imposed on everyone. It needs to be activated and is currently an experimental phase of 30 days. Before the end-to-end encryption option is finally made available, three verification phases and thus a validation must be carried out.

End-to-end encryption for all users

Thanks to the restriction observed in many parts of the world, Zoom was able to resume operations in the first quarter of 2020. The company actually had a 169% increase in sales over 2019, including 90% more customers. However, the explosion in the service has created a number of issues, particularly around security and privacy.

In the same category

The democratization of the affiliated speakers continues

After Zoom was accused of submitting his users’ data to Facebook, he was arrested for lack of personal data maintenance. Indeed, the online video conversation and exchange service has not encrypted its users’ data. The service then called in security experts, including the former security chief of Facebook. Zoom then decided to hide its users’ credentials to avoid leaks when making calls. An update was then released to improve both privacy and security.

In June, Zoom finally announced encryption, but only for paid accounts, before resuming his position and announcing it for free accounts as well. The deployment therefore finally takes place 4 months after the first announcement. End-to-end encryption is available to all web users as well as users of the Android application. IOS users will have to wait a little longer in the meantime, as encryption shouldn’t be introduced until later, when Apple approves a Zoom update.

The zoom test limits encrypted calls to 200 participants

Last May, Zoom announced the acquisition of Keybase to quantify the end-to-end discussions. It will therefore soon be done as Engadget says. The test carried out by Zoom and Keybase lasts 30 days. In this phase, the number of participants in encrypted calls is limited to 200 people.

The only disadvantage is that the end-to-end encryption test, referred to by Zoom as E2EE, prevents live transcription functionality, at least in the first phase. A real limitation for professional use of the service, for example. Hopefully the end-to-end encryption is actually effective and doesn’t affect functionality that already exists through Zoom.