Unity and LEGO are working together to help you create a video game without coding

If you are in love with LEGO and video games, this start is for you. The Danish toy brand has teamed up with Unity so you can create a 3D microgame without the need for any code.

Create a microgame

Surely you know LEGO, but Unity may not. It is a cross-platform game engine developed by Unity Technologies in 2005 and is one of the most widely used in the video game industry. Titles like Among Us, Pokémon Go, Ori and the Blind Forest or Super Mario Run use it.

From now on, anyone can use the engine to create their own LEGO game in which you have to assemble virtual building blocks to create a personalized world. A small figure moves there and must avoid obstacles and enemies that stand in their way. Anything can be done without knowing how to code as the building blocks have pre-built game actions.

Unity states that the game can be completed in less than an hour. You can use Creative Mods to build enemies, customize menus, or even modify your minifigure by dressing them up as an adventurer, pizza maker, or pirate. It is also possible to add themes such as Space Cadet, Danger Zone or Knight’s Kingdom to your microgame by sharing it on social networks, updating it or participating in a game jam (a game is planned). for November 19, 2020).

A perfect way for Unity to promote itself

You will understand that making this game is for everyone: all you have to do is watch a Unity tutorial to start developing. For the engine, this partnership with LEGO is the perfect opportunity to make itself known to fans, but also to attract new video game developers. The company states in its press release:

“We think the world is a better place when there are more designers. This mission requires greater access to game development and the removal of barriers for new users. This is why we also created the Unity microgame series to help you get started building successfully in Unity while having fun modulating in a community of games. “Users who all make their first games”.

This isn’t the first time LEGO has formed such an amazing partnership. The Danish company has indeed launched a clothing line only available on Snapchat who is allowed to build a Batmobile with their smartphone and even offered the little ones interactive stories by teaming up with Amazon’s Alexa.