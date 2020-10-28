Three health ministers within a month: the corona situation in the Czech Republic is deteriorating – politically

The corona pandemic in the Czech Republic is getting worse. On Tuesday, health officials reported more than 1,150 new cases per million residents – by far the largest in Europe. That is more than twice as much as in France and even three times as much as in Spain. In comparison, Germany only measures about 130.

Belgium alone also has more than 1,000 new cases per million inhabitants. The percentage of positive tests in the total number in the Czech Republic reached a value of 30.5 percent unprecedented in Europe on Saturday.

In France and Spain it is well below ten percent, Germany is currently at 3.3 percent. In Belgium and Poland, the situation has at least partially gotten out of hand with a positive rate of about 20 percent.

The number of deaths rose by 164 to 2,365 on Monday. The total death toll has roughly doubled since October 13. The total number of infections has even more than doubled to approximately 270,000 in this period. Emergency hospitals are already being set up at the fair grounds in Prague and Brno. More than 13,000 nurses are among those infected.

And as if that weren’t enough in the Czech Republic, the health care leadership will be replaced for the second time within a month.

The last official act by Health Minister Roman Prymula was on Monday to extend the corona measures even further and set a night clock. The measures in force until then had become Prymula’s downfall.

Not that Prime Minister Andrej Babis had blamed him for the high numbers – under his predecessor Adam Vojtech they had already skyrocketed at the end of September. In fact, as one of the leading epidemiologists, Prymula was responsible for the tough measures and low numbers at the start of the pandemic.

His own measures were reversed: the Czech Minister of Health Roman Prymula Photo: Image

But now it happened that Prymula was photographed leaving a luxury restaurant in the capital of Prague late at night without a mask and getting into a car with a driver. He himself enforced the mask requirement in the open air and campaigned for restaurants and bars to be closed. A lockdown that even the leading epidemiologist does not adhere to?

The photos quickly took on a political dimension over the weekend. The pressure became so great that Prime Minister Babis was forced to call on his current Corona hardliner to resign. Babis called his misconduct “inexcusable”.

Babis does not ask for a holiday – and drove himself

Babis, who had earned the same dollar herself in the summer. At the time, he called on his Czech countrymen to stay at home during the holidays – and was himself photographed while on holiday in Crete.

According to Czech media, a new health minister will be appointed on Thursday. It must be Dr. Jan Blatny. It will be the third since the end of September. Adam Vojetch then resigned as corona numbers soared after a relatively exemplary early summer.

At the time, Vojetch’s communication problems and Babis’s refusal to apply a strict mask trip again came into play – with the result that government adviser and epidemiologist Ratislav Radar resigned. Everything should get better with Prymula.

He had already appeared as the chief epidemiologist in the spring. The numbers were so low that the Czechs celebrated the coronavirus as early as June as defeated. The mask requirement has been relaxed, so have the contact restrictions. The boomerang came back quickly.

With the popular Prymula, the sick Babis himself was able to improve his reputation a bit and then, on the advice of Prymula, announced stricter measures again. Just like in the spring, the state of emergency applies again.

On Monday, the government announced a curfew. From Wednesday, people are no longer allowed to leave their home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Prymula announced. The earlier measures showed little effect, the 56-year-old said.

He knew then that in a few days another Minister of Health would announce such a measure in his place. He justified his visit to the restaurant by saying that he had met Jaroslav Faltynek, the leader of the parliamentary group of the ruling populist party ANO.

Faltynek said they had “discussed things over coffee”. Prime Minister Babis also called on the party’s vice president to resign. Babis, who on Tuesday tried to show leadership – by announcing that the current state of emergency would be extended by one month until December 3.