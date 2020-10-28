Protest against deforestation of Dannenröder forest: activists occupy Greens federal office in Berlin – economy

Environmental activists occupied the federal Greens office in Berlin-Mitte on Wednesday morning. Activists, who apparently include members of Endegebiet, Friday for Future and Anti-Coal Kids, are demanding a stop in the Dannenröder forests.

In a video published by “Ende Ende” on Twitter, several people can be seen on the balcony of the party’s headquarters near Invalidenstrasse. They protested against the Greens on banners such as “Auto Party, No Thanks”.

Les Dannenröder is located in Hesse and is to be cleared on an area of ​​85 hectares in order to extend the A49 motorway. The Greens, who are providing Hessen Minister of Transport Tareka Al Wazira, are opposed to the project in the federal government and are demanding that Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) publish details of the contract. The conflict revealed to the Green the dilemma between government responsibility and radical environmental protection.

“This is the credibility of the Greens as a climate protection party. Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck must now take responsibility: As party leaders, they must stop the anger of their green car minister, Al-Wazir,” said Riva Morel of Friday’s Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg branch. Future Berlin Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg through a press release.

The party’s headquarters will be occupied until the green leadership takes a clear position, it said. At first it was not clear whether the activists also gained access to the complex.