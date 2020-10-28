A link to the Islamist scene is checked: Citywide search for photos of Poser with weapons – economics

There have been several raids in Berlin since the morning. According to the “Berliner Morgenpost”, these were “objects” of three men who allegedly posed in pictures with weapons. The records were published online.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that “city-wide” measures were currently underway. At first she didn’t want to give details. You are in close contact with the public prosecutor.

According to the “Berliner Morgenpost”, it is still not clear whether the images are real weapons or imitations – but it is being verified whether there are links between men and the Islamist scene. (Tsp)