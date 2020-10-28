The link to the Islamist scene is checked: Firearms found during surveys of the whole city of Berlin – economy

Berlin police on Wednesday searched six apartments throughout Berlin and seized several firearms. The prosecutor announced it on Twitter.

The raids were based on suspicion of crimes under the Weapons Control Act.

Three Syrian men – 22 years old and two 25 years old – are therefore suspected of possessing and posing with submachine guns and other firearms. The evidence is evaluated and the firearms are checked for authenticity.

According to the “Berliner Morgenpost”, photographs of men with guns appeared online, so it was also said – with reference to investigators – that the links between men and the Islamist scene are now being examined. (Tsp)