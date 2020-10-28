Netflix to adapt Assassin’s Creed to series

In a blog post published on October 27, 2020, Ubisoft announced that its cult video game saga Assassin’s Creed would be adapted for series on Netflix.

One of the most popular franchises in the world

“A brand new live action series from Assassin’s Creed is coming to Netflix. The agreement covers several different series, the first of which will be a live-action epic, while the other adaptations will be in animation and anime, ”explains the French video game publisher. Right now, the live-action series is still in its infancy and Netflix is ​​still looking for a director. The producers were named, however; They are Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of Ubisoft Film & Television.

In the same category

Turn your living room into a racing track with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Netflix + Assassin’s Creed pic.twitter.com/yI2sItnMgi

– NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

If we don’t yet know when the series will take place, one thing is certain: there is a choice. Indeed, Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, and has explored countless historical periods ranging from Ancient Greece to the French Revolution. The next title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will be released in November and will focus on the Viking Age.

“Because of its breathtaking historical worlds and its tremendous appeal as one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, we strive to carefully create epic and exciting entertainment based on this property. strong intellectual property and to give fans and our subscribers around the world a deeper insight, ”enthuses Peter Friedlander, Vice President of the Original Series at Netflix.

Riding the success of The Witcher

This isn’t the first time the world’s most popular streaming service has adapted a video game. The Witcher, the first season of which was released in late 2019, comes from the video game series of the same name, which was developed by the Polish studio CD Projekt Red. We can also understand why Netflix wanted to try the adventure again: The Witcher is the most watched series of all time on the platform.

Assassin’s Creed was transferred to live-action cinema back in 2016. However, under the direction of Michael Fassbender, the film had disappointed fans with a very low score of 18% on the Tomatometer of the reference site Rotten Tomatoes.