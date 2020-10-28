Apple Arcade: Aggressive Marketing Targets New iPhone 12 Owners

Apple spends a lot of money promoting its services (Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News, etc.) and sometimes pushes the envelope really far. So many new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro users have been bombarded with messages that appear right on the iOS 14 interface. These messages are a reminder of the first three months that Apple Arcade is available for free. The same messages also warn the user that these three free months are only valid within 90 days of activating the mobile phone. This isn’t the first time Apple has announced its own services within iOS, but the marketing offensive here seems to be even more aggressive as some messages appear in the settings just below the identifier. This intrusive marketing could weigh on Apple’s legal acts in various antitrust investigations in Europe and the US. Apple is promoting its own services to the detriment of the competition.

Report Rating