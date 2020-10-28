10 tips to promote your business

Now social networks are a very effective acquisition and loyalty lever for thousands of companies. By properly using and creating the right content, many companies can grow their sales and create strong and engaged social communities that align with their values. How can you promote your business on Instagram?

Why should you use Instagram to promote your business?

Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram … We don’t count social platforms these days! And for good reason, these new types of communication have become indispensable in the French and international marketing landscape. From now on, it’s important to incorporate them into your communication strategy to reach your audience and get your business up and running.

Some numbers

To better understand your interest in getting started on Instagram, here are some numbers for 2020 released by Digimind that speak for themselves:

● 2 million: The number of advertisers in the world using Instagram to communicate.

● 200 million: the number of Instagram users who consult at least one professional profile every day (also, 90% of them have subscribed to at least one brand on Instagram).

● 83%: The percentage of active Instagram users who use this social network to discover new products and services.

In the same category

The democratization of the affiliated speakers continues

Do you want to be one of these successful social media brands and get your company known on Instagram? Don’t wait any longer and follow these 10 tips.

10 tips for promoting your business on Instagram

Whether on the strategic or technical side, here are 10 tips you need to apply in order to promote your business on Instagram.

Define your editorial line

Getting started on Instagram isn’t just about creating an account and posting a few pictures. Using this social network to promote your business needs to be carefully considered. To do this, you need to define your editorial line. First, think about who you want to talk to and define your various goals. Then list the various topics that you will be covering in your publications to get their attention. Make sure to think about the lexical field and tone you are going to use. They will be essential.

Create a graphic charter for harmonious lining

Thanks to the algorithm of Instagram and the users of the platform, you can gain visibility and develop your community. To be able to seduce one and the other, you need to think about a harmonious graphical charter for your feed (your profile). Create a color palette that has been rejected by your logo, use the same filter on all of your photos to keep them consistent, and design publishing templates that you will regularly reuse …

Vary posts and stories

In addition to the publications you make on your feed (photos, videos …), you also need to think about stories! Instagram’s algorithm appreciates that you are active and that stories are being published about it. In addition, the people who view your stories are not necessarily the same people who see your posts. So this is a great way to increase your visibility. You can opt out of the content of your feed in stories or create specific content. Use your creativity and do not hesitate to use the different functions of the insta stories to have fun (quiz, survey, donation, questions …).

Invite your community to interact

On Instagram, as on any other social network, interaction is key. The more people like or comment on your posts, the more you can be seen. So remember to encourage your community to be active. This can be the organization of competitions, the invitation to express your opinion in comments, the establishment of participatory publications …

Mail at the right time of the day / week

And yes, the day and time you post on Instagram can matter. Knowing exactly when to do this is not always easy as many factors come into play (subject of publication, country, etc.). Later (post-planning tool), she shared her study in which she reviewed more than 12 million posts in January 2019. The aim is to define the most effective time slots for publishing and promoting your business on Instagram:

● The general time slot to vote on every day between 9am and 11am.

● Monday: at 6 a.m. or 10 p.m.,

● Tuesday: at 2 a.m. or 9 a.m.,

● Wednesday: at 7am or 11pm,

● Thursday: at 9am or 7pm,

● Friday: at 5 or 3 p.m.,

● Saturday: at 11am or 8pm,

● Sunday: at 7am or 4pm.

Note: You can use Instagram to see your account’s traffic statistics. Do not hesitate to use it to define personalized publication areas.

Use the correct hashtags

Hashtags are also visibility factors that shouldn’t be overlooked on Instagram. You need to make a list of hashtags that match your topic and consider adding several to each post. You can put up to 30 under a contribution, with a number between 9 and 12 being more than sufficient. There are a few tools you can use to find the right hashtags for your branded universe.

Think about an influencer strategy

Influencers can be very important levers for the visibility and acquisition of subscribers. It can therefore be interesting to think about a strategy in this direction. However, be careful when choosing these people. You must share the same values ​​as you in order for your business to be valued by your community and their community.

Targeted advertising budget

Similar to Facebook (which has owned Instagram for a few years), Instagram offers an advertising platform that you can use to achieve various goals. Specifically, the goal is to specifically promote certain publications. In fact, the platform offers extremely precise targeting criteria that can be very effective. This way you will gain visibility and increase your number of subscribers.

Don’t fall into the traps

If you don’t know the platform well and / or receive bad advice, you can quickly get into certain traps! For example, some people offer to buy followers or take part in an exchange of comments to create a “false” engagement. As tempting as these suggestions are, don’t take any chances. Your account could be blocked or even deleted from the platform. To market your business on Instagram, take your time and focus on great content, authenticity, and real interactions.

Promote your business on Instagram with a coach

All of these tips sound great to you, but don’t know where to start? As with thousands of people, you have the opportunity to visit a specialist coach like Nicolas Kern on Instagram. It is a real asset to support you with your strategy and to advise you in a personalized way about the measures to be taken to promote your business on Instagram.