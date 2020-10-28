New Corona Lockdown Decision: Here’s What Merkel and the Prime Minister Are Doing – Politics

Germany is looking forward to the decisions the Chancellor and Prime Ministers will make today in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. From 1pm Angela Merkel (CDU) and country leaders will be linked by videoconference to discuss how to proceed in view of the significantly increasing number of infections.

On Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a new high with nearly 15,000 new infections.

Merkel had repeatedly made it clear that she finds the existing measures insufficient, the corona situation could get out of hand and the intensive care units of the clinics are threatened with collapse. The round is expected to have heated debates as not all country leaders want to support the seemingly planned time-limited second lockdown that Merkel deems necessary.

However, according to a YouGov survey, nearly two-thirds of Germans expect shops, restaurants and schools to close again.

It is important on all points: the discussions between the states and the Chancellor always only determine the framework. The specific requirements are set at the level of the state and region by means of corresponding regulations and general decrees. In the Bavarian districts of Rottal-Inn and Berchtesgadener Land, public life has almost come to a standstill due to the number of infections.

On the other hand, Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) on Tuesday ruled out approval of a possible lockdown decision. An overview of what has been planned – and where decisions have already been made.

Timetable: Unlike in the spring, there must of course be a temporary standstill from the start. Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) spoke on Tuesday of a possible “temporary, temporary block” of “three, possibly four weeks”. There is talk of a “breakwaters lockdown”, which will apply from November 4 to November 30 – a shutdown with some exceptions.

Contact Restrictions: The draft resolution sent to the states by the Chancellery before the video went live states: “ Despite measures agreed by federal and state governments two weeks ago, the number of coronavirus infections (SARS-CoV-2) is increasing now. in almost all regions of Germany with exponential dynamics. “

Merkel made it clear again in her video podcast on Saturday how important it is for German citizens to drastically reduce their social security. “So from now on, staying in public is only allowed with members of your own household and those of another household,” said the motion for a resolution. It is unclear whether there will be uniform national rules.

Experts believe the number should be reduced to 4,000 to avoid a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 deaths. This requires a reduction in the number of contacts by 50 to 75 percent over a period of several weeks in order to achieve a significant trend break in December.

Schools and Daycare Centers: A nationwide agreement that all facilities would be closed across the board did not come about until Merkel’s talks with federal states. On the contrary, all concerned agree that a situation like spring should be avoided at all costs. Closures should only be a “last resort”, but these measures have been in effect regionally since the end of the summer holidays.

Nursing homes: In the pandemic, the elderly are seen as a particularly vulnerable group for serious illnesses requiring hospitalization. In the first wave in the spring, many nursing and retirement homes with strict visitor restrictions have been closed to protect residents from corona infections.

Hygiene concepts exist in many homes. To achieve greater safety for visits and also for the nursing staff, rapid tests in the future should help. Merkel made it explicitly clear again that, with all safeguards, “no parts of society should be separated”. It is unclear whether additional measures will be taken.

Gastronomy: This is a very controversial point. The motion for a resolution states: “Restaurants and bars, clubs, discos, pubs and similar establishments will be closed. The delivery and collection of take-away meals for consumption at home is not covered. Not all country managers believe this is necessary.

In addition, according to information from “Bild”, the RKI gave its estimate of the corona risk of gastronomy on Tuesday at a video switch with chancellor chief Helge Braun (CDU) and the heads of state chancellery of the federal states. Accordingly, restaurants are not the driving forces behind the pandemic.

Recreation options: The proposed resolution stipulates that theaters, operas, concert halls and similar facilities, trade fairs, cinemas, amusement parks and leisure activities providers (indoor and outdoor), arcades, casinos, gambling shops and similar facilities should also be closed, as well as prostitution centers and brothels. and similar facilities. Also leisure and amateur sports on and in all public and private sports facilities, swimming pools and fun pools; Fitness studios and similar facilities will again be banned.

Major events: Major events have already been largely canceled. Further restrictions are expected. It is unclear whether, for example, spectators are still allowed in the Bundesliga.

Services: Businesses such as cosmetic studios, massage practices, tattoo studios and similar businesses will apparently close again as physical proximity is essential in this area. Medically necessary treatments, such as physiotherapy, are still possible. Unlike in the spring, hairdressing salons must also remain open under existing hygiene regulations.

Retail: Retail must remain open with due regard for hygiene regulations. There will be a regulation that there will be no more than one customer per 25 square meters of sales area in the stores.

Travel: You can currently travel in Germany. Planned or implemented housing bans have also been lifted almost everywhere. When traveling abroad, travel alerts from the Federal Department of State apply to more and more countries and regions in Europe and around the world. Travel is not prohibited, but it is not recommended.

The motion states that citizens are asked to generally refrain from private travel and visits – including family members. This also applies to Germany and national day trips. Accommodation offers in Germany may only be made available for necessary and expressly non-tourist purposes. So far, the federal and state governments seem to agree on this: unlike in the spring, the borders must remain as open as possible, even though the extremely high numbers in the neighboring Czech Republic in Bavaria, in particular, are causing great nervousness.