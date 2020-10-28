Strong growth in social media ad spend

Good news in the current slump: advertising spending on social networks is back to the level of the health crisis. The trend should continue with the arrival of the holiday season, which is expected to be a lot of online shopping.

A study by Socialbakers, a global AI-powered social media marketing company, shows that advertising spend increased globally in the third quarter of 2020. Between the second and the third quarter of 2020, they increased by 56.4% worldwide.

In Western Europe this increase is below the average: + 50.4%. In contrast, North America saw the strongest increase at + 67%. That figure should qualify as spending across the Atlantic fell sharply in the second quarter due to the boycott of Facebook ads. It’s important to note, however, that ad spend increased 27.6% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Cost-per-click (CPC) increased 42.4% from $ 0.168 to $ 0.188 in the third quarter of 2020. In Western Europe, too, this increase is lower with an increase in CPC of 30.8%. Despite this surge, the click-through rate on Facebook and Instagram has remained stable, but they remain the ones with the highest ad spend. Between the two, the Facebook feed has a better click-through rate than Instagram at 1.82% versus 0.33%.

Sharp increase in staple foods

Advertising spend in the FMCG sector increased 61.3% between the second and third quarters of 2020. This is the largest increase, followed by the automotive industry with 59.4%, finance with an increase of 35.3% and e-commerce with an increase in ad spend by 27.5%.

So it’s no wonder that the reach of Facebook ads for FMCG groceries has increased by an average of 52.2%. Self-promotion (+ 42%) and e-commerce (+ 16%) are the other two sectors where advertising diffusion is most viral. The automotive industry, which ranks second in terms of investment, is paradoxically not the one that has reached the most consumers. In the beauty sector, which has been particularly disadvantaged by detention and teleworking, the reach of its advertising decreased by 15.3% between the third quarter of 2019 and 2020.