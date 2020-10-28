Apple would be working on its own internet search engine

Rumors about a Made by Apple search engine don’t really come from today. If we are to believe the Financial Times, this time around Apple would have developed a real working search engine and would have been able to compete with giant Google. According to the same sources, this engine could “form the basis for a future attack on Google,” no less! Changes in the way iOS 14 searches and lists internet sources are all signs that something is indeed brewing on Cupertino’s side.

Does Apple really want to start its own search engine? Google search looks like the GoT Wall, and launching a browser could be seen as a way by regulators to further block the iOS ecosystem. The chaotic start of Plans could also serve as a warning: Apple isn’t always comfortable in the services sector.