The Saxon Minister of the Interior Roland Wöller in the criticism: mistakes and fraud in the protection of the constitution – politics

The case is a disaster that is spreading. In the defense of the constitution by Saxony, the extremely dangerous Islamist Abdullah Al HH was unable to follow every step after his release from prison in late September. The Syrian was able to stab a tourist in Dresden on October 4 and seriously injure another.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the head of the Constitutional Protection Bureau, Dirk-Martin Christian, deceived the public last Thursday when he suggested at a press conference that his officials were close to the Islamist on the day of the crime. On Monday, Christian regretted giving the wrong impression.

The Minister of the Interior of the Free State, the Christian Democrat Roland Wöller, is politically responsible for this. Given the accidents in his own home, the fact that he has called for the lifting of the ban on deportation for Syrians and the return of dangerous and serious criminals to civil war lands seems like a red herring.

And the Abdullah Al HH case isn’t the only one where the Ministry and Constitution Protection Office are looking bad this year.

The experienced head of constitution protection was assassinated

In June, Wöller threw out the then intelligence chief, Gordian Meyer-Plath. The experienced constitutional protector, valued in security circles, has been deported to the Ministry of Science, Culture and Tourism. A humiliation. Experts in the field of right-wing extremism also had to leave.

Wöller accused Meyer-Plath of illegally storing data of AfD members of the Constitutional Protection Bureau. But in early October, Andreas Schurig, Saxony’s data protection officer, contradicted the minister.

The state office for the protection of the constitution was “essentially consistent with the requirements of the federal constitutional court regarding the observation of MPs,” Schurig said after investigating the allegations against Meyer-Plath. Wöller remained stubborn. The ministry said the storage of MPs’ data did not meet legal requirements.

50-year-old Wöller, from Duisburg, likes to be a tough security politician. In Michael Kretschmer’s black-green-red government, he appears to have the role of slowing down the AfD’s agitation. It gets harder. The AfD sees the case of Abdullah Al HH as an “all-embracing failure of the government and especially of the Home Secretary.”