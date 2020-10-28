Vimeo is now focusing on businesses and is launching the Vimeo Record video chat

Perfect timing? While the containment measures at the European and global level are increasing in number and France is apparently also heading towards this solution in order to contain the upswing in COVID-19 cases, the video platform in streaming Vimeo is announcing the start of its own video chat service. The latter is called Vimeo Record and is intended for the business world. It aims at sharing group videos without entering the same market as Teams or Zoom, which largely took advantage of the first limitation that settled among the company’s most popular video conferencing applications. Some features of Vimeo Record bring it closer to what the Loom platform already offers, with indirect video exchange between colleagues and employees.

The ideal tool for teleworking?

“There are a number of professional communications that require asynchronous messaging,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo, believing that a video message is sometimes better than “scheduling another call, writing a long email, or” opening a thread for discussion in Slack “.

Vimeo used to be a competitor to YouTube and began a rather successful turn towards the corporate world in 2017. The form now wants to expand its strategy to offer solutions in the broader sense of video. The video exchange is part of that desire. “We really want to be the only enterprise video solution for modern businesses,” added Anjali Sud. “More and more teams are decentralized and need the means to communicate,” he notes.

In parallel, TechCrunch says, Vimeo has created a Google Chrome extension that allows users to easily record their screen and face and share it with comments. It is also possible to organize these recordings in folders with different authorization levels in order to restrict access to only certain employees or colleagues. Notifications are also provided when someone watches these clips. According to Vimeo, 400 companies are currently testing the beta of this feature.