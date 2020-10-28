Now what about ?: Designated party leadership on hold – politics

They remain the clear favorites – but now they have to wait weeks, probably even months, for them to be voted. The Hessian party chairman Janine Wissler and the Thuringian state chairman Susanne Hennig-Wellsow want to become federal chairmen of the left as a duo.

And thus successors to the previous double leadership consisting of the Saxon Slavist Katja Kipping and the Swabian trade unionist Bernd Riexinger, who took office at the federal party conference in Göttingen in 2012 after a bitter power struggle and has now headed the party for eight years.

After weeks ago, after a long period of hesitation, Kipping and Riexinger decided not to run, Wissler and Hennig-Wellsow’s choice seemed only a matter of form.

But since Tuesday evening it has become clear that the previous chairmen will remain in office on an interim basis. The party board decided unanimously in a conference call that the federal party conference scheduled for this weekend in Erfurt would be canceled.

Previously, due to the corona contamination, which is also becoming increasingly dramatic in the Thuringian capital, it had already been shortened to a one-day emergency party congress – on Friday afternoon and evening, only the board elections and the item change of the statutes should be on the agenda.

The good prospects for Wissler and Hennig-Wellsow for the position of chairman will therefore not change for the time being. Both enjoy sympathy in the party as a whole. The behind-the-scenes agreement went extremely quiet for left-wing conditions.

As party leader and group chairman in Thuringia, Hennig-Wellsow keeps his back free for the only left-wing prime minister Bodo Ramelow in day-to-day party politics and also in negotiations with the coalition partners SPD and Greens. Wissler had come to the left through a Trotskyist faction. She has been placed in the left wing of the party, but has kept her distance from her front woman, the former party leader Sahra Wagenknecht.

Ramelow raves: “Two strong women”

Ramelow himself hopes, as he told Tagesspiegel, that the election of the new female dual leadership – the first in the party’s history – will also give a boost to a red-red-green government alliance after the federal elections in 2021. According to studies, the opportunities for this are currently valid. just as bad. Nevertheless, the Thuringian head of government, who is expected to be re-elected in April 2021 in an early state election, says: “This new dual leadership will ensure that we gain new momentum in our party. I explicitly support this female dual leadership. “

It is exciting for the left that both sides are now represented – “those who make politics through the opposition and those who do it through government work.” Ramelow continues about Wissler and Hennig-Wellsow: “Two strong women who bring both functions together and can work well together. I see a new force before us and I love that there are two women. There is a chance that the party will reposition itself without its great shadows, that is, without a Gysi or a Ramelow, for example. ”

Wagenknecht does not want to complain – and somehow he does

Even former party chairman Wagenknecht, who for years has been an internal party opponent, especially von Kipping, has reluctantly accepted the selection. She told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”: “If there are only two candidates, it would be downright indecent to complain about them.” But she added: “Of course I think it’s a shame that the party chairmanship is now so unattractive that many recognized talented people. Politicians we have don’t want to do that to themselves anymore.” In that context she called her confidant and financial expert Fabio de Masi. and Jan Korte, the parliamentary manager of the left-wing faction in the Bundestag.

It is still largely unclear exactly how the Hessian and Thuringian women will act. Three scenarios are conceivable: the face-to-face party conference that is actually scheduled for the weekend in Erfurt is postponed until next year. Or there is a decentralized party conference at five to fifteen locations with between 70 and 300 participants each. Or links opt for an online party conference.

In the latter case, however, according to party law, the election of the board should take place by letter after the digital event. But variant two also has its pitfalls: what if one of the locations for the decentralized party congress becomes a hotspot? The fact that no one can foresee how the pandemic will develop further speaks against postponing an attendance party conference into the New Year.

Left Federal Director Jörg Schindler Photo: Kai-Uwe Heinrich

Federal Director Jörg Schindler emphasizes that the decision on the chairman’s question must be taken “as soon as possible”. The “signal of recruitment” is important in view of the federal election, he says. The board of directors must discuss the options on 7 November. It seems certain that the left will not receive new leadership this year.

The cancellation of the CDU party congress in Stuttgart also played a role

The fact that the deputy congress in Erfurt had to be canceled has become increasingly clear in recent days. The CDU’s decision to postpone the federal party conference scheduled for early December in Stuttgart played a role. In contrast, in Erfurt, where the incidence soared above 50 on weekends, the city canceled the popular Christmas market. Ramelow refused to express that the Left is upholding its convention despite strict hygiene rules, while hundreds of stall operators are being robbed of their annual businesses by the corona pandemic.

Due to the postponement of the board elections, Kipping and Riexinger now have the task of starting the debate over the best candidates for the federal election – a task that should have been the task of the new party leaders. The group chairmen Dietmar Bartsch and Amira Mohamed Ali have ambitions, but according to party manager Schindler there is “no automaticity” on this point.