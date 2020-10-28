iPhone 12 Pro: resistance tests, scratches and lighter

YouTuber JerryRigEverything offers a comprehensive stress test of the iPhone 12 Pro. This is the opportunity to see how the smartphone is doing, especially since it has the Ceramic Shield. According to Apple, this “new” glass will withstand four times more drops on the phone. But for scratches on the other hand …

The video shows that a tip with a hardness of 6 (on the Mohs scale) scratched the iPhone 12 Pro. So it is similar to the results of other high-end iPhones and Android smartphones. The ceramic shield does not work miracles in terms of scratch resistance. It will be especially interesting for shocks.

JerryRigEverything then tackles the stainless steel bezels of the iPhone 12 Pro. He notes that they are hard to scratch. The color disappears pretty quickly, but the edges themselves hold up well. For the heck, it’s very similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. It serves as “sandpaper for other objects, since glass is a very hard material,” says the YouTuber. In photo sensors, a point with a hardness of 6 (on the Mohs scale) causes scratches.

Another test is to light a lighter with the flame on the screen. The screen stays intact after 30 seconds which is a good point. JerryRigEverything notes that other smartphones will and will remain white after this time.

After all, the ultimate test is wrinkling. Can the iPhone 12 Pro bend if you use force? The answer is no. A good point for users. Some models could bend in the past. We remember the iPhone 6 Plus of its time.